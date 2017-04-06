New Tech Start Up 'Servpal' to Launch in Washington, DC Servicing Beauty & Personal Imaging Needs

WASHINGTON
- April 6, 2017
-- In this day and age, everyone wants to look their best and new start up Servpal is your answer to all beauty, grooming and lifestyle needs. On April 28, 2017 at Living Room in Washington, DC where the tech company is headquartered, Servpal will officially launch. Servpal allows clients to easily book and pay for appointments with their favorite personal image and beauty professionals/
freelancers. Currently, Servpal promotes the following: hair stylists, barbers, makeup artists, personal trainers, tattoo artists, photographers, wedding planners, manicurists, and other beauty professionals/
freelancers. This new platform was created by Andy Nevers and has been in the works for the past two years. Andy is a Veteran of the United States Marines and during the time of his transitioning out of the service, he found that he and his fellow transitioning vets needed assistance with their image. After searching high and low for various individuals, he thought it would be great to have one location where they could find what they needed and Servpal was created.
Servpal will have many benefits for those who utilize the site and the professionals/
freelancers who will use the site for their businesses. As a member of Servpal, individuals will have the following: ease of booking, organization, paying and tipping, discounts and access to arrange recurring appointments. For the professionals/
freelancers who will utilize Servpal, they will enjoy the following: business page, membership spotlight, dedicated marketing/social media support team, strong web presence, free promotion, online appointment system, tips/payments and a reviews section.
When asked about creating Servpal, Andy states "At the start of creating Servpal it was mainly to support the Veteran Community, but once my team and I got going, I realized Servpal could really benefit everyone and here we are today with the launch!"Attendees of the launch party will be able to mix and mingle with the Servpal team and also meet some of the professionals/
freelancers that soon will, or is currently utilizing Servpal for business purposes.
.