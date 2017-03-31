 
News By Tag
* Vaccination
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Phillip Tomasso
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Vaccination:Vaccination Trilogy, Book 1" By Author Phillip Tomasso

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Vaccination: Vaccination Trilogy, Book 1" written by Phillip Tomasso and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Vaccination: Vaccination Trilogy, Book 1" Written by Phillip Tomasso
"Vaccination: Vaccination Trilogy, Book 1" Written by Phillip Tomasso
NEW YORK - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Vaccination: Vaccination Trilogy, Book 1", written by Phillip Tomasso and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

What if the H7N9 vaccination wasn't just a preventative measure against swine flu? It seemed like the flu came out of nowhere and yet, in no time at all the government manufactured a vaccination. Were lab workers diligent, or could the virus itself have been man-made? Chase McKinney works as a dispatcher at 9-1-1. Taking emergency calls, it becomes immediately obvious that the entire city is infected with the walking dead. His first goal is to reach and save his two children. Could the walls built by the USA to keep out illegal aliens, and the fact the Mexican government could not afford to vaccinate their citizens against the flu, make the southern border the only plausible destination for safety?

Order your audiobook copy of "Vaccination: Vaccination Trilogy, Book 1", written by Phillip Tomasso and narrated by Jamie Cutler on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Vaccination-Audi...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Vaccination, Beacon Publishing Group, Phillip Tomasso
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share