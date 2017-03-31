News By Tag
Wood Boiler Dealer Partners with Online Marketing Company
Strawbale Farms teams up with WebDrafter.com to enhance Internet marketing efforts
Strawbale Farms specializes in selling Portage & Main outdoor wood boilers. They also sell gas, coal and other outdoor boilers as well as offer parts and accessories. The renewable energy company focuses on biomass heating and energy efficiency. They sell Portage & Main boilers since the manufacturer has a strong reputation in the industry for making a quality product that saves customers money, provides a good return on investment, allows them to have a more energy efficient heat source and saves time cutting firewood.
WebDrafter.com specializes in website design, online digital marketing and search engine optimization for a variety of clients including various retail stores and businesses in home improvement, landscaping, auto service, medical care and more. Their offices are located in Newport, Pennsylvania, but they serve clients throughout the United States.
WebDrafter.com first redesigned the website for Strawbale Farms, and now they will market the site to help it be found by search engines and ultimately people looking for wood boilers. Their marketing campaign will include search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content creation, social media marketing, local directly listings and more.
WebDrafter.com is excited to continue working with Strawbale Farms. Their goal is to increase the awareness of the business and make it the place people find when searching online for outdoor boilers and other energy efficient home products.
Established in 2002, Strawbale Farms owners Dave and Shari Jacoby had the goal of helping others achieve energy independence in an age of volatile fossil fuel prices. The company is named after their hobby farm that includes their super insulated, passive and active solar, straw bale house. They want to help people deliver more heat into their home rather than up the chimney. To learn more about the Portage & Main boilers they sell and other services they provide, visit their website at http://www.strawbalefarms.com/
For more than 15 years, WebDrafter.com has been serving clients nationwide with graphic design, website design, search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Their talented team of graphic designers, web designers and marketers are capable of handling clients in nearly any industry. For more information about their online marketing services, visit their website at http://www.webdrafter.com/
