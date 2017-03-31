 
ICFAI Business School is accepting application for 6 campuses only

Application to ICFAI Business School for Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurgaon Campuses are closed. MBA Aspirants can apply for remaining 6 campuses of ICFAI Business School.
 
 
Tags:
* MBA/PGPM
* Icfai Business School

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School is accepting Application for 6 campuses only, i.e. IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata and IBS Pune. Application for remaining three Campuses i.e. IBS Hyderabad, IBS Mumbai and IBS Gurgaon are closed now.

IBS Ahmedabad offers PGPM program based on applied learning and practical application which help student understand the challenges and finding the solution of corporate world. The CASE method of teaching, Summer Internship and industry based electives equip students with managerial skills to be employable in changing business scenario.

IBS Bengaluru has evolved since its inception. It adopted a judicious blend of consistency and change. IBS Bengaluru is continuously improving its syllabus and pedagogic methods and setting a mile stone while maintaining its core values of academic rigor, industry relevance and scholastic research.

IBS Dehradun spread over 25 acres site of Silaqui is recognized by UGC under section 2(f) of the UGC Act. IBS Dehradun provides high quality, value based, and career-oriented management education. Since its inception IBS Dehradun is maintaining a reputation of quality teaching, field based assignments, case based learning, productive learning based internship and final placement in reputed organizations.

IBS Jaipur a Faculty of Management Studies, is an institute with a difference.  Innovative learning methodologies, constant improvement, cultivation of practical skills and unwavering commitment to academic excellence are its USP. Student welfare activities, creation of intellectual capita and effective industry interaction are the important feature of IBS Jaipur.

IBS Kolkata is among leading Business Schools offering PGPM program which is accepted globally. The success mantra of IBS Kolkata is "Just be yourself, stay focused on your strengths."

IBS Pune is known for providing world class Management Education. IBS Pune is the campus where students are transformed into thought leaders with global perspective. More than 50% of the group's international placements have taken place from IBS Pune.

Click here (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/PGPM2017/registration/) to apply for remaining 6 campuses of ICFAI Business School.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
