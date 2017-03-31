DexLab Analytics is Again Conducting an Informative Workshop at MBE, Delhi University

DexLab Analytics, a leading data- science training institute with its team of seasoned consultants will again conduct an 8-hour workshop on Introducing R Programming and Sentiment Analysis on live Twitter data at MBE, Delhi University.

DexLab Analytics is Again Conducting an Informative Workshop at MBE, DU

Media Contact

DexLab Analytics

+91 852 787 2444

***@dexlabanalytics.com DexLab Analytics+91 852 787 2444

End

-- An 8-hour intensive workshop is being conducted at MBE, Delhi University by DexLab Analytics - a leading institute for data science and business analytics in India. The topic of discussion is - Introducing R Programming and Sentiment Analysis on live Twitter data and the workshop is taking place today, i.e. on 6April 2017 at the illustrious MBE campus, Delhi. Well-versed consultants associated with DexLab Analytics are going to conduct this event with a foresight to make students aware of the technicalities of Big Data and its related domains.MBE (Masters Program in Business Economics) under Delhi University is one of the remarkable institutions in India, which offers a Masters in Business Economics with dual specialization. By amalgamating analytics and theory in one course, dual specialization helps students get a sound grip on micro and macroeconomic principles by using quantitative techniques. Going by the records, DexLab Analytics and MBE have always shared a pleasant relationship. In the past, DexLab Analytics has conducted numerous workshops in association with MBE to help its students gain closer insights of a complex field of study – big data. In fact, a handful of MBE's driven students were absorbed as interns and even recruited as candidates by DexLab Analytics.Today, on 6April 2017, DexLab Analytics is again joining hands with MBE, DU to conduct another noteworthy workshop, which will last for 8 hours. It will help in conferring an exhaustive overview of a relatively newer sphere of data analytics, which is evolving as a budding profession for the new-age corporate stratum. Students, immersed in the practical details of business analytics will find this workshop to be extremely remunerative in brushing up their data expertise.Headquartered in Gurgaon, DexLab Analytics takes pride in being a dynamic influence in the expanding field of big data. They have been working tirelessly to enhance the skilled human resources of India by offering comprehensive data science courses on myriad subjects, starting from Excel and SAS to Tableau. In support of their impressive vision, they are busy conducting several seminars, workshops and events throughout the country, which is eventually making the younger generation data-friendly.DexLab Analytics is now a prominent data science training institute in India with an array of fetching online courses, attracting a large number of students nationwide. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, they have now opened branches in Pune and Noida. Their current focus is to ignite interest in Big Data analytics and help the young minds to be data-efficient.Gurgaon (Head Office)K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR. (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 852 787 2444+91 124 450 2444First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.(Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 880 681 2444+91 206 541 2444