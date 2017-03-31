News By Tag
DiSTI Announces the Availability of GL Studio 6
The industry leading user interface development toolkit makes it even easier to create high-fidelity 2D & 3D graphics interfaces with its latest releases
"If you can use Photoshop, you can build a user interface," said DiSTI CEO Joe Swinski. "DiSTI has a proven history of using customer feedback to steer our product development roadmap. In the past two years we've used this feedback to dramatically improve how quick and easy it is for anyone to create user interface content."
DiSTI's product team developed a comprehensive library of graphical logic elements and an in-depth animation system to provide a code-free workflow. The team also created a new state machine interface where users visually create interface behaviors using simple drag-and-drop connections of logic elements and animations. This allows users to create intricate object behaviors without writing a single line of code.
"GL Studio 6 delivers on user interface development form and function," said DiSTI Product Manager Ben Baker. "Our primary goal for this version was to make it so graphics artists and UI designers could create code-free behavioral connections without sacrificing low-level access for project engineers; no other tool out there does that."
Displays built with GL Studio are found in Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, F-16 jet fighters, Virgin Galactic spacecraft, and more. Companies chose GL Studio for its performance, reliability, and flexibility.
About DiSTI
The DiSTI Corporation is a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. Our flagship product, GL Studio®, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.
DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training. DiSTI's VE Studio® is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.
