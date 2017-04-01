News By Tag
Daniel Tolson Recognized as Top-Performing New Coach by FocalPoint Business Coaching
As a Performance Coach, it's Daniel's role to help his clients create Instant, Transformational Mindset Changes for improvements in Business Profitability. It's about helping clients instantly transform their thought processes from negative / unproductive states to outcome focused / profitable behaviours that last far beyond the engagement of the Coach.
"This award validates that I am going to be a big success," Daniel says. "Being a FocalPoint Coach allows me to act, all the thinking has been done."
On a daily basis, Daniel shows business people how to, manage their time more effectively, remove self-limiting beliefs.
"Daniel has not slowed down since he joined FocalPoint Business Coaching just one year ago and his results show it," says Margaret Maclay, FocalPoint's Director of Franchise Onboarding, Certification, Support, & Assessment Centre.
Are you interested in learning more about Business Coaching and Training? Contact Daniel Tolson http://danieltolson.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching http://www.focalpointcoaching.com is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
