News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Goodwill Industries Offers Classes for Entrepreneurs
Coaching for start-up businesses begins April 17 in Cape Coral
The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow their small businesses. Participants work with a business coach to develop their ideas into a start-up plan.
The night classes are funded by the City of Cape Coral and will cover topics ranging from legal aspects to accounting; marketing to insurance. Experienced business owners serve as mentors in the class. Funding options for businesses will be discussed in the class including potential options available through Goodwill.
Last year, 111 participants graduated from the program, resulting in 58 new start-up businesses.
To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and more.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
Contact
Sandra Plazas
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse