Terri Murphy Looks At More Social Media Tips
• Don't spend all of your time promoting or selling yourself. You need to focus on entertaining or useful content if you want to get your audiences' attention.
• When it comes down to it, social media posts with images receive more attention. Tweets with images get 150% more engagement than those without one.
• Instead of winging it, put a plan in place to make sure you stay consistent. If you have long breaks without posting, your credibility can take a hit.
In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
