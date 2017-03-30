 
Terri Murphy Looks At More Social Media Tips

 
April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- How are your sales looking in the last couple of months? If you are struggling to put consistently strong numbers together, it may be something as simple as your sales pitch needing a minor tweak. Terri Murphy is ready to show you how engaging and dynamic presentations can help you lock down more regular customers. She also knows you need to build your brand on social media, and it is worth checking out these tips.

• Don't spend all of your time promoting or selling yourself. You need to focus on entertaining or useful content if you want to get your audiences' attention.

• When it comes down to it, social media posts with images receive more attention. Tweets with images get 150% more engagement than those without one.

• Instead of winging it, put a plan in place to make sure you stay consistent. If you have long breaks without posting, your credibility can take a hit.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
