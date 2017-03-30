 
May 2nd's NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo is Officially Sold Out With an Exciting Vendor Lineup!

The NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo will take place on May 2nd from 1pm – 6pm at Home Studio Inc. near Union Square Park (next to Duane Reade), and officially sold out with an exciting vendor lineup.
 
 
5th Annual Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo
 
WOODSIDE, N.Y. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- May is declared National Pet Month, a time to celebrate the importance of pets and pet ownership, and the first full week in May is National Pet Week, which is dedicated to celebrating the four-legged friends that enrich our lives each and every day. At the NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo Pet Retailers, Groomers, Press, Veterinarians, Dog Training Facilities, Social Media and Pet Influencers are invited to come experience this unique one-day expo, and to learn about the latest and greatest pet products available on the market. Learn more at: http://www.retailsandsalespetexpo.com/.

Vendors of the 2017 NYC Re-Tails & Sales Pet Expo Include:

Amelia and Holly's Treats: Compassionately crafted canine treats, organic, vegan; free of gluten, grains, soy, and corn. Made by Amelia and her mom with Holly as main canine tester. http://ameliaandhollystreats.com.

American Pet Nutrition: Manufacturer of quality pet food products made in the USA.Do it Better! This straightforward philosophy has been at the heart of everything we've done since Jack Behnken founded American Nutrition in 1972. http://www.anibrands.com.

Bandanas Unlimited: Wholesale products for the Pet industry. We specialize in Dog Bandanas, Dog Design Fabrics, bows and more.  Custom printing on bandanas. Since we have large inventory and sewing our bandanas on premises we can accommodate volume orders. Based in Buffalo, NY. http://www.bandanasunlimited.com.

Buddy Belts: The ultimate dog harness & accessories since 1997, our unique, patented design reduces stress on your pet's neck, is easy to use and is made with 100% leather and quality hardware. This makes the Buddy Belt very fashionable and highly functional. http://buddy-belts.com.

C'MiMi: All C'MiMi items featured are hand crafted with materials found here and there, rendering each one unique. We innovate, we reuse, we recycle, we upcycle, and we mix and match! https://www.c-mimi.com.

Comfort Food For Dogs: Specializing in all natural canine treats, Comfort Food For Dogs offers homemade biscuits, dairy free ice cream, gluten-free flavored oatmeal and an organic kibble mix-in for dogs. https://www.comfortfoodfordogs.com.

Destination Hemp: Backed by 25 years of veterinary expertise and powered by hemp-derived cannabinoids like CBD, our products are designed to address the specific areas that challenge your pet. https://therabis.com.

Doggie BowTie Collars: Created by Neveen Mullaly, a women's accessory designer, Doggie BowTie Collars made byhand with beautiful and luxurious materials, of different styles, sizes and colors to suit the most sophisticated pooch! https://www.etsy.com/shop/doggiebowtiecollars#about.

Dozers Pet: Dental health is vital to your dogs overall health and wellbeing, yet is sometimes overlooked. Our Quality chews, made right here in the U.S.A, keeps plaque and tartar in check while still being nutritious and delicious. http://www.dozerspet.com.

LeChienBleuNY: At Le Chien Bleu, we create simple and luxurious clothing items for your dog, using premium materials and original design!https://www.lechienbleuny.com.

Pets Global, Inc.: An independent holistic wellness company founded on a passion for animal welfare. We research and produce the highest quality, Physiologically Tuned™ recipes for total pet nutrition.http://www.pets-global.com.

Puppy Hugger: Our mission is to help you find the right bed, crate pad or blanket for your dog or cat – specifically, a bed that pleases you in looks as much as it pleases your pet in comfort.http://www.puppyhugger.com.

PuppyGoHere: PuppyGoHere is an innovative, new dog litter system especially designed to meet the needs of dog owners who require convenience and flexibility in managing their pets' elimination needs.http://puppypan.com.

Push Pushi: Push Pushi is a new line of innovative dog apparel and accessories for pets and their owners - MADE IN USA.https://www.pushpushi.com.

Ride Along Paws: A fabric car door protector located in one of the top 5 BEST U.S. cities for dogs, Austin, Texas! http://www.ridealongpaws.com.

SweetPawz: Makers of beautiful costumes and couture outfits for your pets!  Hand made right here in the USA. https://www.etsy.com/shop/sweetpawz.

Walking Palm Cat Caves: Walking Palm hand makes high quality felted wool cat caves. Each one is created with love to ensure a happy and healthy pet. https://walkingpalm.com.

Nancy Hassel of American Pet Professionals and Dana Humphrey of Whitegate PR host the annual NYC Re-Tails and Sales Pet Expo.

Connect Socially!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/NYCRetailsandSalesPetExpo/.

Twitter: @retailsalesexpo

For media requests about the upcoming expo, contact Dana Humphrey at whitegatepr@gmail.com or call (619) 414-9307 or contact Nancy Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com or call (631) 446-1105. For more information about the expo or to become a vendor go to: www.RetailsandSalesPetExpo.com.

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
