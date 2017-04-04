 
News By Tag
* Crn
* Channel Chief
* Evolve Ip
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wayne
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Evolve IP's Gary Coben Recognized as 2017 CRN® Channel Chief

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crn
Channel Chief
Evolve Ip

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Wayne - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

WAYNE, Pa. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP (http://www.evolveip.net/), The Cloud Services Company™, announced today that CRN® (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named Senior Vice President of Channel Services, Gary Coben, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The award marks Mr. Coben's 2nd consecutive recognition as one of the top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"With more than 30 years of channel management, Gary's experience pays off every day for Evolve IP and our partners. His recognition as a Channel Chief is well-deserved," said Evolve IP's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tim Allen. "Under Gary's leadership, our partner program continues to innovate and grow to even greater levels. Today we're working with the top master agents and VARs in the country but are continually on the lookout for aggressive, forward-thinking new partners that want to leverage Evolve IP's unique capabilities  of providing both cloud computing and cloud communications on a single, unified platform."

One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine, and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: virtual data centers / servers, disaster recovery, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers, and more.

ABOUT EVOLVE IP

Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers (http://www.evolveip.net/virtual-servers), virtual desktops (http://www.evolveip.net/virtual-desktop), disaster recovery (http://www.evolveip.net/draas-suite), IP phone systems (http://www.evolveip.net/phone-systems) / unified communications (http://www.evolveip.net/solutions/unified-communications), contact centers (http://www.evolveip.net/call-centers) and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points.  Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@evolveip.net Email Verified
Tags:Crn, Channel Chief, Evolve Ip
Industry:Telecom
Location:Wayne - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Evolve IP PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share