Proforma Midwest Marketing Announces Merger with Proforma Kapco
Local Businesses Merge to Provide Better Support for Clients
"We are all very excited to begin working together to provide our client's the best service possible," said Sizemore. "The merger of Proforma Midwest Marketing and Proforma Kapco is a natural decision based on the history and growth potential of both companies and will be a beneficial move to everyone involved."
Kellogg will oversee and manage all accounts going forward while Sizemore will remain onboard as a sales rep. This merger is effective immediately.
"The merging of our two businesses means providing a broader array of products and services to our clients and further enhance Proforma Kapco's presence in the Midwest," said Kellogg. "During this transition, business will run as usual for our clients."
Proforma Kapco has been in business for more than 40 years and serves a variety national accounts with their marketing knowledge and expertise. Through promotional and printed products, graphic communications and marketing solutions, Proforma Kapco has become a leader in providing brand management solutions to the Columbus area and beyond.
Proforma Kapco provides brand management solutions for their clients to drive results and reach their business goals. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help customers grow their business and reach success. Their proven solutions have helped customers achieve their goals in a variety of areas.
To learn more about Proforma Kapco and their capabilities, please visit http://kapco.proforma.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
