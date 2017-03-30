You Don't Have To Be Famous To Start Doing Things Your Way

Contact

-- New artists are often compared to more established artists. This can spark a conversation to get you noticed, but only by growing and finding your way in the industry will you get seen as an entertainer in your own right. Very few artists are completely different from day one with no similarities to anyone else, but do you have to be famous before you can do things your way?In the UK especially there's always a new wave, subculture, or sound that everyone is jumping on for recognition. An artist looking to stand out, be it launching or restarting their career, can be confronted with the dilemma of standing by a unique style of their own or following the crowd. Each decision involves some level of risk especially if you decide to do something that has not been done before. But what risks are involved in finding out if the sound you strongly believe in will work for you? Tapping into current trends can gain you quick entry into the scene, however savvy artists have a much bigger plan. No matter what direction your music takes, trust your instincts, and follow through with a steady plan.It takes alot of self confidence to express something that may be unpopular. When things aren't working out the easier option might be to just go with the crowd. However, getting creative and pushing artistic boundaries can put you in a unique position to create a niche of your own. Artists with a long term vision try new things and keep building on their successes by following a formula for what works. Playing by your own rules has a much bigger payoff when things do eventually work out.Every great success story starts with someone seeing things different and completely changing the way things are done after them. Starting out with your end goal in mind and really focusing on creating a high standard of work will present it's own path. By the time people catch on to your music there will be a treasure trove for them to discover and enjoy. Make music you love, music you are passionate about. Make music you want to listen to.There are no guarantees in the music industry, and moving with the crowd or doing things your own way does not offer any surety of success. You can be certain though that you will grow by learning. Pay attention to feedback, and use it to help shape your approach until you hit the mark. Take pride in your work knowing that by following your own path at the very least you are creating something that is truly yours.TAKE AWAY– Have a strong vision– Trust your instincts– Find new ways to do things