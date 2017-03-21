Why Most Artists Don't Stand Out From The Crowd

Deb McKoy

Contact

Deb McKoy

***@peppergrain.com Deb McKoy

End

-- Most musicians cannot pinpoint what makes them unique. For this reason many simply don't stand out. The level of believablity possessed by an artist allows others catch up with how they see themselves.It takes more than music for an artist to stand out. The same thing that gets a great singer noticed in a crowded room is the same thing that will get her noticed in a crowded industry, but what is that? Fans buy into an artist's brand - the way she thinks, the feeling she gives you, and what she stands for.Great artists have great aims and as tempting as it might be an artist should never be so different at first that people cannot categorise you. Most people cannot relate to what doesn't easily fit into their playlist. Being just different enough to prick an audience's interest while giving them enough to become curious about what else she has to offer. Every outstanding new artist is seen as the new so and so for a while, a bit like a new friend might remind you of an old friend, but when this artist comes to own a niche they appear more talented and command great loyalty from fans.Awesome musicians really care about their audience - always thinking about how the listener's experiences align with their truth. People will connect with performers who connect with the music to bring new aspects to the craft. This level of authenticity holds up a mirror giving listeners permission to be who they authentically are too. The key is in remaining consistent and true to the artist brand for the ripples to go out.Audiences are your loyal customers. The bigger the audience the more business opportunities will come the musician's way. Companies looking to partner with musicians do not necessarily want them, they want their audience. An artist with a strong fanbase will always be sort after as this guarantees sales, so savvy artists will keep the relationship they have with fans very sacred.How will an artist know when you are standing out? A community will have formed around their music. Music spreads further when the artist and their marketing team are not the only ones promoting it. Fans will opening share and discuss music and come out in droves to rally around an artist's cause when they feel part of a community. This loyalty is a reflection of the impact the artist has made on their lives. Adding depth and meaning is what truly makes an artist stand out.