Discover Colourbox' Artist of the Month - Kasper Nymann
Colourbox proudly presents our Artist of the Month - Kasper Nymann. The Danish stock agency is launching an artist campaign to promote talented photographers.
With 50.000 international artists it is not an easy task for a photographer to stand out from the crowd. The Artist of the Month campaign will provide those talents with a stage that will enable them to reach a larger audience. It has always been important for Colourbox to act as a marketplace for creatives - to bring together designers and design lovers.
Every month the spotlight will be on a new artist and their astonishing works. To celebrate this special occasion and promote the artists' work, Colourbox is sponsoring 1.000 images - free to download on a first come, first serve principle.
About Kasper Nymann
Kasper Nymann is a photographer and graphic designer based in Denmark. His career as a stock photographer began in 2010.
His favorite motifs are open landscapes and nature and in his pictures he captures the drama and magic of the moment. For his graphics he chooses a more simple and clean style where his focus is on clear elements rather than having an overload of decoration.
Kasper's mantra is: "Capture the moment and make time stand still in all its beauty."
Read more about our Artist of the Month, Kasper Nymann, and his art on: https://www.colourbox.com/
About Colourbox
Colourbox is a Danish stock image agency based in Odense. The website has more than 20 million royalty-free images, vector graphics and videos provided by more than 50.000 international photographers, designers and videographers.
www.colourbox.com
