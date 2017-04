Discover Colourbox' Artist of the Month - Kasper Nymann

Colourbox proudly presents our Artist of the Month - Kasper Nymann. The Danish stock agency is launching an artist campaign to promote talented photographers.

Image by Kasper Nymann - colourbox.com

-- Colourbox proudly presents our Artist of the Month - Kasper Nymann. The Danish stock agency is launching an artist campaign to promote talented photographers.With 50.000 international artists it is not an easy task for a photographer to stand out from the crowd. The Artist of the Month campaign will provide those talents with a stage that will enable them to reach a larger audience. It has always been important for Colourbox to act as a marketplace for creatives - to bring together designers and design lovers.Every month the spotlight will be on a new artist and their astonishing works. To celebrate this special occasion and promote the artists' work, Colourbox is sponsoring 1.000 images - free to download on a first come, first serve principle.Kasper Nymann is a photographer and graphic designer based in Denmark. His career as a stock photographer began in 2010.His favorite motifs are open landscapes and nature and in his pictures he captures the drama and magic of the moment. For his graphics he chooses a more simple and clean style where his focus is on clear elements rather than having an overload of decoration.Kasper's mantra is: "Capture the moment and make time stand still in all its beauty."Read more about our Artist of the Month, Kasper Nymann, and his art on: https://www.colourbox.com/ aom Colourbox is a Danish stock image agency based in Odense. The website has more than 20 million royalty-free images, vector graphics and videos provided by more than 50.000 international photographers, designers and videographers.www.colourbox.com