Spotlight on Colourbox Artists
Marketers benefit from the rich portfolio of free images at Colourbox.
After introducing the campaign to the world with the beautiful landscape and nature photography of the Dane Kasper Nymann, the focus was on the spontaneous but nevertheless fascinating travel Images of Markus Gann. "Every month we present a different topic. By this we want to show the world how versatile the artworks of our photographers and illustrators are", says Mads Martin Jørgensen, CEO of Colourbox. To reach a new audience, the first 1.000 users will receive a free image of their choice.
Furthermore, the artists are using the Artist of the Month stage to present themselves, their work and their experiences. Markus Gann for instance first came across stock photography via an internship in a Munich design agency after deciding to take a break from his actual job in the car industry. At first, photography was only a side job for him, but in 2010 he took the risk of becoming a full-time self-employed photographer and illustrator. "As a vendor I can only see advantages in that kind of campaigns. To be Artist of the Month is a compliment and honour for the work I've done", Markus explains. His stock photography insights and tips can be found on the Colourbox Blog (https://www.colourbox.com/
This month Markus passed the baton on to the Ukrainian photographer Alena Ozerova. Her stunning lifestyle photography can be explored here: Artist of the Month June (https://www.colourbox.com/
About Colourbox ApS
Colourbox is a media and technology company based in Odense and Berlin that offers royalty-free images, vector graphics and videos based on a user-friendly all-inclusive licensing model.
The simple Colourbox licensing model always includes all extended usage rights for online, print and social media.
Colourbox was founded in 2003 in Denmark and has now developed into one of the leading photography agencies in Scandinavia. The company works closely with their more than 50.000 photographers and illustrators.
Companies like BDO, Snuggle Ltd., Cott Beverages and Milliken Industrials Limited as well as educational institutions and many more already trust their service.
To simplify the organisation of large image databases, since 2011 Colourbox has additionally offered their Digital Media Management Tool "Skyfish".
