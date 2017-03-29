 
News By Tag
* Redshift
* Security
* Cloud
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aurora
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Pricchaa releases AWS Redshift Add on for protecting sensitive data from insider threats

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Redshift
* Security
* Cloud

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Aurora - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Features

AURORA, Ill. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Pricchaa inc.  announced that it has released a software solution for encrypting sensitive data housed in AWS Redshift data warehouse to protect customer privacy data from insider threat. Pricchaa offers solutions to detect and protect sensitive information, when large volume of data in a variety of format moves at a very high speed.

While AWS Redshift comes with a number of options to secure data from external threats, Data Breach risk remains significantly high due to "Insider Threat".  Insider Threat is defined as the risk of sensitive data loss due to intentional or unintentional actions by authorized users, contractors, and third-party vendors. Sixty percent of all data breach loss (i.e. $37 Billion) incurred by US businesses in 2016 can be attributed to Insider Threat.

"With the accelerating adoption of AWS Redshift as the next generation data warehouse, the protection of sensitive information from internal users has become an imperative," says Shelly Thomas, Innovation officer at Pricchaa.  "We are pleased to offer AWS customers solutions to protect their sensitive data assets from insider threat by leveraging deep learning algorithms". Pricchaa solution for AWS Redshift encrypts sensitive data elements and provide on the fly decryption functionality to privileged users and applications. With this solution, companies never have to store the PHI and PCI information in clear text in Redshift.

Pricchaa offersLightning fast in-process solutions to detect sensitive information within Big Data repositories.  Pricchaa leverages machine learning algorithms to inspect all transactions housed within various repositories such as Office 365 ( One Drive, Sharepoint, Outlook, Dynamics etc), S3, Redshift, HDFS (Apache, MapR, Cloudera, HortonWorks), HBASE, CASSANDRA, MONGO DB, Kafka , Vertica, Oracle, MySQL, MS SQL and DB2.  It also supports various data types such as Parquet, Text, Rich Text, MS Office, Open Office; PDF, zip files, JSON and XML formats. To learn more, please visit http://pricchaa.com/knowledge-base/


About Pricchaa inc.

Pricchaa is a Chicago-based company that provides solutions for detecting and protecting sensitive data.  Pricchaa has 20+ years of experience in implementing data governance and machine learning algorithms in fortune 1000 companies. Pricchaa is a partner of Cloudera, Hortonwork, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Contact
Angsuman Dutta
6304141231
***@pricchaa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pricchaa.com Email Verified
Tags:Redshift, Security, Cloud
Industry:Banking
Location:Aurora - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pricchaa News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share