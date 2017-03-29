News By Tag
Pricchaa releases AWS Redshift Add on for protecting sensitive data from insider threats
While AWS Redshift comes with a number of options to secure data from external threats, Data Breach risk remains significantly high due to "Insider Threat". Insider Threat is defined as the risk of sensitive data loss due to intentional or unintentional actions by authorized users, contractors, and third-party vendors. Sixty percent of all data breach loss (i.e. $37 Billion) incurred by US businesses in 2016 can be attributed to Insider Threat.
"With the accelerating adoption of AWS Redshift as the next generation data warehouse, the protection of sensitive information from internal users has become an imperative,"
Pricchaa offersLightning fast in-process solutions to detect sensitive information within Big Data repositories. Pricchaa leverages machine learning algorithms to inspect all transactions housed within various repositories such as Office 365 ( One Drive, Sharepoint, Outlook, Dynamics etc), S3, Redshift, HDFS (Apache, MapR, Cloudera, HortonWorks)
About Pricchaa inc.
Pricchaa is a Chicago-based company that provides solutions for detecting and protecting sensitive data. Pricchaa has 20+ years of experience in implementing data governance and machine learning algorithms in fortune 1000 companies. Pricchaa is a partner of Cloudera, Hortonwork, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
Angsuman Dutta
6304141231
***@pricchaa.com
