Pricchaa is now a Microsoft Partner

AURORA, Ill. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Pricchaa inc.  announced that it has joined Microsoft Partner Program and Microsoft Biz Spark Program.  Pricchaa inc. offers solutions to detect and protect sensitive information, when large volume of data in a variety of format moves at a very high speed.

While Office 365 and Azure are more secure than on-premise deployments, Data Breach risk remains significantly high due to "Incomplete configuration of security options" and "Insider Threat".  Insider Threat is defined as the risk of sensitive data loss due to intentional or unintentional actions by authorized users, contractors, and third-party vendors. Sixty percent of all data breach loss (i.e. $37 Billion) incurred by US businesses in 2015 can be attributed to Insider Threat.

"With the accelerating adoption of Office 365 and Azure cloud platform, the protection of sensitive information has become an imperative," says Angsuman Dutta, CEO of Pricchaa.  "We are pleased to offer Microsoft customers solutions to protect their sensitive data assets from insider threat by leveraging deep learning algorithms" says Andy Kasi, Head of Product Development.

Pricchaa offersLightning fast in-process solutions to detect sensitive information within Big Data repositories.  Pricchaa leverages machine learning algorithms to inspect all transactions housed within various repositories such as Office 365 ( One Drive, Sharepoint, Outlook, Dynamics etc), S3, Redshift, HDFS (Apache, MapR, Cloudera, HortonWorks), HBASE, CASSANDRA, MONGO DB, Kafka , Vertica, Oracle, MySQL, MS SQL and DB2.  It also supports various data types such as Parquet, Text, Rich Text, MS Office, Open Office; PDF, zip files, JSON and XML formats. Visit   http://pricchaa.com/office365/ to learn how we help Microsoft customers

About Pricchaa inc.

Pricchaa is a Chicago-based company that provides solutions for detecting and protecting sensitive data.  Pricchaa has 20+ years of experience in implementing data governance and machine learning algorithms in fortune 1000 companies. Pricchaa is a partner of Cloudera, Hortonwork, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

