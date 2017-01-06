News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pricchaa is now a Microsoft Partner
While Office 365 and Azure are more secure than on-premise deployments, Data Breach risk remains significantly high due to "Incomplete configuration of security options" and "Insider Threat". Insider Threat is defined as the risk of sensitive data loss due to intentional or unintentional actions by authorized users, contractors, and third-party vendors. Sixty percent of all data breach loss (i.e. $37 Billion) incurred by US businesses in 2015 can be attributed to Insider Threat.
"With the accelerating adoption of Office 365 and Azure cloud platform, the protection of sensitive information has become an imperative,"
Pricchaa offersLightning fast in-process solutions to detect sensitive information within Big Data repositories. Pricchaa leverages machine learning algorithms to inspect all transactions housed within various repositories such as Office 365 ( One Drive, Sharepoint, Outlook, Dynamics etc), S3, Redshift, HDFS (Apache, MapR, Cloudera, HortonWorks)
About Pricchaa inc.
Pricchaa is a Chicago-based company that provides solutions for detecting and protecting sensitive data. Pricchaa has 20+ years of experience in implementing data governance and machine learning algorithms in fortune 1000 companies. Pricchaa is a partner of Cloudera, Hortonwork, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
Contact
Angsuman Dutta
***@pricchaa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse