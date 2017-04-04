News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bulb Direct Now Has OSRAM's XBO®, the Right Light for Your Application
Osram offers innovative and sustainable lighting solutions for many applications. OSRAM's XBO or 69183 is an ideal choice for fiber illumination devices for Medical, Scientific, and even Industrial areas. In particular, surgical devices that benefit from the accurate color rendering and intense beam of the XBO light source.
There are many different types of lamps you can go with, however XBO lamps from OSRAM have an additional advantage: Not only were they developed by OSRAM in the mid-20th century, they were successfully designed to not only be operated in a vertical burning position, but also horizontally. This development made it possible to increase the brightness of the theater screen by about 30% with the same lamp wattage. OSRAM has been producing reliable, high quality XBO lamps for a number of applications for over 60 years.
OSRAM's XBO ≤450W with Reflector Specs
- Product Number: 69183
- General Description:
- Average Life: 500/hrs
Application for Medical & Scientific
- Endoscopy
- Microscopy
- Boroscopy
- Analyzing and Diagnostics
- Surgical Headlamps
- Fiber Illumination
http://www.bulbdirect.com/
About Bulb Direct
LIGHT IS CRITICAL. LET US BE YOUR TRUSTED SOURCE.
With almost 30 years of experience in the lighting industry, Bulb Direct is a distributor of specialty and replacement light bulbs. We are located in Victor, New York, just outside of Rochester, and always welcome walk-ins.
When Bulb Direct first opened in 1988, we started out as a catalog distribution company and in 1996 we began selling our products online. Throughout the years, we have stood by our 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, you may return it within 30 days of purchase for an exchange or a full refund of the product purchase price, with prior authorization number. Special orders, including all LCD bulbs, will be subject to a restocking fee. Our commitment to your satisfaction continues after the sale!
Bulb Direct specializes in bulbs for various markets including Audio Visual Bulbs, Scientific Bulbs, and Health Care sector. If we do not have the bulb you are looking for, our Customer Service Team will go out of their way and get you what you need.
For more information, please visit http://www.bulbdirect.com or call one of our knowledgeable customer service reps at 1-800-772-5267.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017