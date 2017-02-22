 
Industry News





Bulb Direct Has Added Satco to Their Growing List of Suppliers

 
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Bulb Direct is proud to announce that they've added Satco, a high quality brand name lighting source to their growing list of suppliers.

Aware of the competitive marketplace that exists, Bulb Direct recognized the need for more quality lighting brands and believes Satco lives up to its description in every way; Satco - Lighting Innovation and Technology.

Since its commencement in 1966, Satco has established itself as a premier source for lighting and electrical related products. The Satco brand of light bulbs, electrical accessories, lighting hardware, and glassware are primarily sold through its 8,000 retail lighting showrooms and electrical distributors. And just like the other high quality brands we sell, Eiko, GE, Ushio, and Philips, Satco's inventories and distribution networks are legendary in the industry.

The company over the years have continuously been innovative through its designs, features and quality and has attained the following awards:

- 2008 Hygrade Brand
- 2008 Housekeeping Research Institute
- 2009 "Energy Star Partner of the Year" in the lighting manufacturing category
- 2015 LED Filament Style Lamps in Lighting for Tomorrow

About Bulb Direct
LIGHT IS CRITICAL. LET US BE YOUR TRUSTED SOURCE.
With almost 30 years of experience in the lighting industry, Bulb Direct is a distributor of specialty and replacement light bulbs. We are located in Victor, New York, just outside of Rochester, and always welcome walk-ins.

When Bulb Direct first opened in 1988, we started out as a catalog distribution company and in 1996 we began selling our products online. Throughout the years, we have stood by our 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, you may return it within 30 days of purchase for an exchange or a full refund of the product purchase price, with prior authorization number.  Special orders, including all LCD bulbs, will be subject to a restocking fee. Our commitment to your satisfaction continues after the sale!

Bulb Direct specializes in bulbs for various markets including Audio Visual Bulbs, Scientific Bulbs, and Health Care sector. If we do not have the bulb you are looking for, our Customer Service Department will go out of their way and get you what you need.

For more information, please visit http://www.bulbdirect.com or call one of our knowledgeable customer service reps at 1-800-772-5267.

Click to Share