April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

First Group of Home Builders and Developers Join 2017 Denver Parade of Homes

Home Building Industry Gearing up to Showcase Homes in This Summer's Multi-Site Parade
 
 
Whispering Pines, in southeast Aurora, will be in the 2017 Parade of Homes.
Whispering Pines, in southeast Aurora, will be in the 2017 Parade of Homes.
 
DENVER - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) announced today that several Denver area home builders are the first to commit to the 2017 Denver Parade of Homes. Joining the Parade is the Whispering Pines community in southeast Aurora and builders including, Brookfield Residential, Cardel Homes, KB Home, Oakwood Homes, Shea Homes, Taylor Morrison, TRI Pointe Homes, William Lyon Homes, and Wonderland Homes.

The announcement was made today by Karna Pryor, 2017 chair of the Parade of Homes (http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com/) and marketing manager for TRI Pointe Homes. "Mark your calendars now. This is one of the most anticipated events in greater Denver with more than 100,000 visitors expected to attend this year," stated Pryor.

"The Parade is a great way for potential home buyers and current home owners to tour some of the city's best new homes and exciting new neighborhoods," Pryor continued. "Attendees will also get amazing ideas on decorating trends and the latest in architectural design."

The 2017 Denver Parade of Homes will be free and open to the public from Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4, 2017). During this time, the Parade will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This year's Parade anticipates showcasing more than 60 newly designed model homes, custom homes, and luxury "Dream Homes" located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area. Pryor added that more new home builders, locations, price ranges and home styles will be announced later, as well as more details about the 2017 Denver Parade of Homes.

To learn more visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com.

ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. Now in its 32nd year, the Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities.To learn more, visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com and connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.

ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit http://www.hbadenver.com and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-Association-of-Metro-Denver and Twitter @hbametrodenver.

Michelle Ellis
Home Builders Association of Metro Denver
