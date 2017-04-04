News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First Group of Home Builders and Developers Join 2017 Denver Parade of Homes
Home Building Industry Gearing up to Showcase Homes in This Summer's Multi-Site Parade
The announcement was made today by Karna Pryor, 2017 chair of the Parade of Homes (http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com/)
"The Parade is a great way for potential home buyers and current home owners to tour some of the city's best new homes and exciting new neighborhoods,"
The 2017 Denver Parade of Homes will be free and open to the public from Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4, 2017). During this time, the Parade will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
This year's Parade anticipates showcasing more than 60 newly designed model homes, custom homes, and luxury "Dream Homes" located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area. Pryor added that more new home builders, locations, price ranges and home styles will be announced later, as well as more details about the 2017 Denver Parade of Homes.
To learn more visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com.
###
ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. Now in its 32nd year, the Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities.To learn more, visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com and connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.
ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit http://www.hbadenver.com and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-
Contact
Michelle Ellis
***@ellis-comms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017