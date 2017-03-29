News By Tag
CS Odessa Announces Free Update for ConceptDraw Android User Interface Solution
New addition for ConceptDraw PRO in Android User Interface solution provides developers of Android Apps with extensive new libraries and objects to assist in GUI interface prototyping of new apps.
The Android User Interface Solution has been added to the Solution Park at no charge to users of ConceptDraw PRO v11. The ConceptDraw product line is known for constantly adding value to its products. This new addition to the Solution Park is for current users of ConceptDraw PRO v11, the latest edition in the ConceptDraw product line.
ConceptDraw PRO is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio — the de facto standard in business graphics documents. ConceptDraw PRO can open and save documents that can be used by Visio users. It is supported by the powerful business solutions located in the Solution Park, and retails for only $199 per end user license.
ConceptDraw PRO v11 is compatible with Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows. ConceptDraw PRO v11 is included in ConceptDraw Office v4 which retails for $499 USD.
Find out more about ConceptDraw Products and Solutions here:
Android User Interface Solution — contains vector stencil libraries that greatly simplify user interface likeness studies for Android tablet and smartphone apps.
ConceptDraw PRO v11 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
ConceptDraw MINDMAP v9 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office applications)
ConceptDraw PROJECT v8 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).
ConceptDraw Office v4 — powerful and economical business suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Desktop Product line.
ConceptDraw Solution Park — an online collection of visual solutions designed to provide productivity increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
ConceptDraw PLAN — an online project management service (upload and collaborate ConceptDraw PROJECT files).
Operating Systems Supported
• OS X 10.10, 10.11 (Yosemite, El Capitan) and macOS Sierra (10.12)
• Microsoft Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
• Apple iOS 8 and later
About CS Odessa
Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphic technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarters in Odessa, Ukraine, and a U.S. office in San Jose, California, CS Odessa sells products internationally through resellers in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.
Contact
Olin Reams
***@csodessa.com
