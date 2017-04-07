Country(s)
"The Pet Safety Crusader's 'My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness'"
What Your Pet Needs YOU to Know to Save You Both from Disaster
April is National Pet First-Aid Awareness Month, and although it is a topic pet parents should have on their minds year-round, this is a great time to make sure you are PAWpared with both skills and an up-to-date disaster kit because life happens!
In her just released 9th book, "The Pet Safety Crusader's My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness,"
DENISE FLECK advised the Department of Homeland Security on their K9 Border Patrol First-Aid Program and drafted the Animal Emergency Plan for the City of Burbank, California. She has been twice-named a finalist as Pet Industry's Woman of the Year, authored ten books ("The Pet Safety Bible" coming this June) and developed a line of pet first aid kits. Fleck resides in the Los Angeles area with her husband Paul and their canine pack. Learn more at www.PetSafetyCrusader.com.
Available on Amazon -- paperback & Kindle!
Denise covers an extensive amount of valuable information and the organized format and easy-to-understand "ready, react, recover" steps make it a resource that all pet owners can implement. The inclusion of the first-aid basics is a real bonus. Denise has, yet again, written a must-have title for every pet owner's bookshelf!
--Beth Stultz, Director of Marketing, Communications & Education - PET SITTERS INTERNATIONAL
A must-have for every pet parent, charity and government agency! Denise's creative and insightful PAWparedness is stellar and spot-on. Buy two - keep one at home and the other in the car.
--Lynn Molnar, Founder - THANKFUL PAWS
You may think you understand all you need to know about pet safety, however, your eyes will be opened after reading "My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness"
--Shawna Schuh, CSP - President of WOMEN IN THE PET INDUSTRY NETWORK
Media Contact
Denise Fleck
Sunny-dog Ink
(818) 951-7962
***@petsafetycrusader.com
