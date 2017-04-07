 

What Your Pet Needs YOU to Know to Save You Both from Disaster
 
LOS ANGELES - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- "Whether the wind blows, the ground shakes, the flames rise or snow and water fall from the skies, YOU must be prepared for your pet's sake!" says Denise Fleck aka The Pet Safety Crusader™.  "Disasters aren't always on a regional scale.  Power could go out on just your street or in only your building.   A tree could fall on your roof or a water pipe could break in your home alone.  Even without your neighbors being affected, your household of two-legged, four-legged, feathered, finned or scaled family members could be in distress."

April is National Pet First-Aid Awareness Month, and although it is a topic pet parents should have on their minds year-round, this is a great time to make sure you are PAWpared with both skills and an up-to-date disaster kit because life happens!

In her just released 9th book, "The Pet Safety Crusader's My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness," Fleck, who has personally instructed more than 12,000 humans in animal life-saving skills and millions more on national TV segments, lays out the steps your pets need YOU to know to be READY, REACT and then RECOVER.  "Training, supplies, a positive mental attitude and a plan can make all the difference," she says.  In addition to preparedness tips for humans and their animal companions, the author provides templates for your family's emergency plan, what to have on hand and skills to possess, suggestions for specific disasters ranging from earthquakes, hurricanes & chemical disasters to tsunamis, power outages and civil unrest. The book concludes with a comprehensive manual covering basic first-aid – should the worst happen – for those who walk on two-legs, four paws or hooves, fly, swim or crawl.

DENISE FLECK advised the Department of Homeland Security on their K9 Border Patrol First-Aid Program and drafted the Animal Emergency Plan for the City of Burbank, California.  She has been twice-named a finalist as Pet Industry's Woman of the Year, authored ten books ("The Pet Safety Bible" coming this June) and developed a line of pet first aid kits.  Fleck resides in the Los Angeles area with her husband Paul and their canine pack.  Learn more at www.PetSafetyCrusader.com.

Available on Amazon -- paperback & Kindle!

Denise covers an extensive amount of valuable information and the organized format and easy-to-understand "ready, react, recover" steps make it a resource that all pet owners can implement.  The inclusion of the first-aid basics is a real bonus.  Denise has, yet again, written a must-have title for every pet owner's bookshelf!

--Beth Stultz, Director of Marketing, Communications & Education - PET SITTERS INTERNATIONAL

A must-have for every pet parent, charity and government agency! Denise's creative and insightful PAWparedness is stellar and spot-on.  Buy two - keep one at home and the other in the car.

--Lynn Molnar, Founder - THANKFUL PAWS

You may think you understand all you need to know about pet safety, however, your eyes will be opened after reading "My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness" by Denise Fleck.  This is a book to read, relish, and USE! I immediately downloaded a suggested AP on my phone, have printed the cards to carry in my wallet and feel so much better about how my pets will survive during and especially after, a disaster.  Denise is an amazing expert on all things pet safety and this volume is her best yet. They say it's not IF a disaster happens, but WHEN.  Read this book now so you & your pets are safe.  I'm so glad I read it and I know you'll love it too!

--Shawna Schuh, CSP - President of WOMEN IN THE PET INDUSTRY NETWORK

