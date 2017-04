"The Pet Safety Crusader's 'My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness'"

What Your Pet Needs YOU to Know to Save You Both from Disaster

My Pet & Me Guide to Disaster PAWparedness - Available on Amazon
Author Denise Fleck

-- "Whether the wind blows, the ground shakes, the flames rise or snow and water fall from the skies, YOU must be prepared for your pet's sake!" says Denise Fleck"Disasters aren't always on a regional scale. Power could go out on just your street or in only your building. A tree could fall on your roof or a water pipe could break in your home alone. Even without your neighbors being affected, your household of two-legged, four-legged, feathered, finned or scaled family members could be in distress."April isand although it is a topic pet parents should have on their minds year-round, this is a great time to make sure you are PAWpared with both skills and an up-to-date disaster kit because life happens!In her just released 9book,Fleck, who has personally instructed more than 12,000 humans in animal life-saving skills and millions more on national TV segments, lays out the steps your pets need YOU to know to be READY, REACT and then RECOVER. "Training, supplies, a positive mental attitude and a plan can make all the difference,"she says. In addition to preparedness tips for humans and their animal companions, the author provides templates for your family's emergency plan, what to have on hand and skills to possess, suggestions for specific disasters ranging from earthquakes, hurricanes & chemical disasters to tsunamis, power outages and civil unrest. The book concludes with a comprehensive manual covering basic first-aid – should the worst happen – for those who walk on two-legs, four paws or hooves, fly, swim or crawl. DENISE FLECK advised the Department of Homeland Security on their K9 Border Patrol First-Aid Program and drafted the Animal Emergency Plan for the City of Burbank, California. She has been twice-named a finalist as Pet Industry's Woman of the Year, authored ten books ("The Pet Safety Bible" coming this June) and developed a line of pet first aid kits. Fleck resides in the Los Angeles area with her husband Paul and their canine pack. Learn more at www.PetSafetyCrusader.com --Beth Stultz, Director of Marketing, Communications & Education - PET SITTERS INTERNATIONAL--Lynn Molnar, Founder - THANKFUL PAWSI'm so glad I read it and I know you'll love it too!--Shawna Schuh, CSP - President of WOMEN IN THE PET INDUSTRY NETWORK