 
News By Tag
* Critical Infrastructure
* Protection
* Resilience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


The IACIPP announce the launch of its new password protected global extranet

The International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP), is an international association of practitioners and professionals involved in the security and safety of critical infrastructure
 
April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP) has announced that its new members password protected global extranet is now live.

Membership of the association is currently free and open to critical infrastructure operators and government agencies, including site managers, security officers, government agency officials and policy makers. So, log on and join us!

To join and gain access, please go to www.IACIPP.net and register. Please use an organisational email address for security verification purposes. You can change your email once your registration has been accepted.

You will be made live within 72 hours and can start sharing immediately upon receiving your login.

Vendors, service suppliers and consultants are welcome to join our Linkedin group https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8124248

The network will be demonstrated live at this year's Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe in The Hague next month, and if you join the IACIPP now you will receive a 30% delegate discount for the event.
End
Source:
Email:***@torchmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Critical Infrastructure, Protection, Resilience
Industry:Security
Location:Netherlands
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Torch Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share