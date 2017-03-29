The IACIPP announce the launch of its new password protected global extranet

The International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP), is an international association of practitioners and professionals involved in the security and safety of critical infrastructure

-- The International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP) has announced that its new members password protected global extranet is now live.Membership of the association is currently free and open to critical infrastructure operators and government agencies, including site managers, security officers, government agency officials and policy makers. So, log on and join us!To join and gain access, please go to www.IACIPP.net and register. Please use an organisational email address for security verification purposes. You can change your email once your registration has been accepted.You will be made live within 72 hours and can start sharing immediately upon receiving your login.Vendors, service suppliers and consultants are welcome to join our Linkedin group https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8124248The network will be demonstrated live at this year's Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe in The Hague next month, and if you join the IACIPP now you will receive a 30% delegate discount for the event.