Techsil launch new Form-in-Place-Foam-Gasket (FIPFG) Service

UK based, industrial sealants and adhesives company, Techsil announced today that it has launched a new leading edge PUR Form-in-Place-Foam-Gasketing (FIPFG) service.
 
 
Blue gasket
Blue gasket
 
ALCESTER, England - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Using an innovative single-component liquid polyurethane foam sealing system and machine technology Techsil's gasketing service is the economical and reliable solution for replacing labour intensive peel and stick gasket applications.

Taking measured quantities of material and compressed air the mixture is homogenised and through shear forces is converted to a uniform foam structure upon application to the component. The curing process takes place without any chemical reaction forming a fine, closed-cell structure. The automated system can vary the ratio of material to air and create a wide range of foam hardness depending on the customer's specification.

Technical Sales Manager, Steve Green comments, "Offering a contract gasketing service is a new venture for Techsil that has come about through customer need and dovetails nicely with our existing product portfolio. I can reveal that this service has particularly captured the interest of manufacturers in the lighting, electronics, automotive and packaging sectors.

Techsil's contract gasketing service uses sophisticated six axis robot dispensing systems that provide the perfect bespoke gasket every time. Short cycle times save time and money. If a manufacturer produces small volumes or has intermittent production, then subcontracting their FIPG system will be very cost effective."


Dispensing of only one component ensures that even very small sealing gaskets can be produced accurately without any problems. However intricate the part, a perfectly engineered foam gasket can be applied; from micro-dispensing of gaskets to replace o-rings, to high volume applications of foam to doors of switch cabinets. Furthermore, the thixotropic properties of the foam ensure that very complicated tri-dimensional shapes and cross-sectional variations can be accommodated.

About Techsil
Trading since 1989, UK based Techsil has grown into an international supplier of industrial RTV silicones, adhesives, sealants, encapsulants, conformal coatings, tapes, casting and mould making materials to a wide range of manufacturing industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Packaging, LED Lighting and Rapid Prototyping. http://www.techsil.co.uk/

Contact
Steve Green, Technical Sales Manager
stephen.green@techsil.co.uk
01789 773232
technical@techsil.co.uk
