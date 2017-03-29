Tracing Narratives- Exhibition on Indian Landscape Design commences at IHC

Image 7

-- With much ardour and gusto, Future Institute hosting "Tracing Narratives", a month long exhibition at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.is an attempt to create a lens through which the spectators evaluated the world of landscape designs and its many connotations in the present and near future. It is an initiative of Landscape Environment Advancement Foundation (LEAF) Ahmedabad.is engaged in research and publication in the area of landscape design and environmental planning. It supports research programs of varying durations every year.at IHC inaugurated this magnanimous event. Amongst the buzz around the works on display, the event progressed with the insightful words and excerpts by, a third generation landscape architect from Ahmedabad. With a process based and intensive research approach to landscape designing Mr. Aniket Bhagwat threw light on the event and the works on display.Works by widely acclaimed and appreciatedhas been put on display.Speaking on the occasionsaid, "The core of the exhibition lies in its aim to make the 'garden central to discussion drawing in the initiated and the uninitiated novices. The meaning, or rather the many meanings of a garden are often forgotten, and the searching of these meanings will lead one to find the core of the profession; a place from where many forays not just in the world of design can well be launched."The evening concluded with a stellar music performance by the Chaar Yaar group.The coming weeks involve an enthralling program on the 12thApril titled, 'in conversation with Architect Pradeep Sachdeva', a world renowned architect and an urbanist. His approach to landscape designing is that of an urban nature lover. The event also hosts a sketching workshop byand an informative talk by, a renowned naturalist who is passionate about wildlife and wilderness, sharing his experience of rejuvenating Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurugram, on the 19thApril.Future Institute is hosting the Delhi Stop of Tracing Narratives, at IHC (India Habitat Centre) from March 25th to April 24th 2017. This one of its kind exhibition will be going to 13 different cities across India and has covered Pune, Kolhapur and Surat so far. The exhibition will be moving to Mumbai and will be showcased in May 2017.Future Institute is a multidisciplinary applied research platform that enables and undertakes initiatives towards informing how India shapes its urban future when it turns independent 100 in 2047. The Institute seeks to identify a contemporary Indian urbanism, both in principle and practice, which is smart in its application of global technologies, humble in its approach towards climate and environment, and holistic in encompassing its myriad of human interfaces. Since its inception in 2011, the Institute has embarked upon several research and design projects from Maharashtra to Ladakh / across the country, establishing relationships with some key organizations, institutions, professionals and individuals in the process.