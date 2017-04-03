News By Tag
SYGU-Music Television Network Announces New Music Video Programming: Back To Back Jams
Viewers can now watch SYGU – Music Television's main program providing viewers with HOURS of Back-To-Back Jams from The Hottest Artists in all genres including, Pop, Hip-Hop and R&B.
With the new music video programming SYGU – Music Television is producing, viewers are now able to connect with other cool viewers worldwide by simply engaging in the programming content. New communication features will be developed and pushed live for all viewers to enjoy which will be announced.
"I'm really excited to see cool music video releases from indie artists and unsigned talent across the globe this year. The demand is high. Our phones are ringing nonstop every day and our social media DM's are full of artists sending their phone numbers requesting to be contacted. We have Quentin West from Atlanta working with a good number of artists' accounts, his background in concert promotions, advertising sales, marketing, and brand promotion is a good fit to handle a big portion of music video placement on SYGU - Music Television."
"I'm coming off 20 years of multimedia & concert promotion experience specializing in Brand management-creating a BUZZ, helping artists BLOW UP and become large. With some new popularity and planning, consistent artists simply releasing some hot music videos can realistically transition to the next level-up in the music business. Social media phenoms can now surface almost overnight with all the cool kids from generations Y & Z adopting a new musician's style." - Quentin West, Director of Sales & Senior Accounts Manager at SYGU - Music Television.
Viewers now can also watch Back-To-Back Jams directly from Facebook while on a computer, from your Android & IOS app upon SYGU's Phase II launch, and on Apple TV, Google TV, PlayStation, & Xbox during the later Phase III.
If you loved MTV Jams, keep it locked to SYGU - Music Television www.SYGU.net.
