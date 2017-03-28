News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ryan Stormont joins Spencer Properties as Client Care Coordinator!
Ryan has a not-so-secret obsession with Australian Strawberry flavored licorice from Trader Joes, romantic comedies, and Caramel Vanilla Cream K-Cup coffee. In a rare moment of spare time, you may find him reading a copy of "For The Love", an autobiography by his favorite Professional Surfer, Kelly Slater. And his with exceptionally outgoing personality, he is the perfect fit to be our Client Care Coordinator!
Welcome, Ryan! We are so glad you have joined our team.
For more information, visit http://spencerprop.com/
Contact
Spencer Properties
9198802979
***@spencerprop.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse