Ryan Stormont joins Spencer Properties as Client Care Coordinator!

If Ryan isn't at the office, he is either golfing or headed down to the beach… or perhaps golfing at the beach! Growing up at the Outer Banks, he has a deep love for all things about the ocean… surfing, biking, golfing, and really good seafood. Growing up under a General Contractor and Real Estate Broker, it was only a matter of time until Ryan began his own career in Real Estate, three years ago. There are many things he loves about Real Estate; and that's not just because he met his now wife at an Open House he was hosting!Ryan has a not-so-secret obsession with Australian Strawberry flavored licorice from Trader Joes, romantic comedies, and Caramel Vanilla Cream K-Cup coffee. In a rare moment of spare time, you may find him reading a copy of "For The Love", an autobiography by his favorite Professional Surfer, Kelly Slater. And his with exceptionally outgoing personality, he is the perfect fit to be our Client Care Coordinator!He has also been known to be mistaken for a certain celebrity… you can take a guess who!Welcome, Ryan! We are so glad you have joined our team.