Crown Buick GMC Earns Fourth Consecutive "GM Mark Of Excellence Award" For Both Dealer Brands
Crown Buick GMC earned the GM Mark of Excellence Award for its exceptional performance in key operation indicators including Essential Brand Elements, Customer Satisfaction, Retail Sales, Dealer Maintenance, and 2016 GM Retail Sales Objectives.
"We feel very honored to receive the GM Mark of Excellence Award. It's a prestigious accolade, representative of Crown Buick GMC's commitment to our customers," said Craig Blacklidge, General Manager of Crown Buick GMC.
The automotive manufacturer presents the GM Mark of Excellence Award annually to top U.S. Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers that exceed key performance and brand standards in a number of categories.
These key categories include Essential Brand Elements, Customer Satisfaction, Retail Sales, Dealer Maintenance, and 2016 GM Retail Sales Objectives.
GM also recognized Crown Buick GMC earlier this year with its prestigious GM Certified Service Elite Award.
About The Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest dealership groups in the nation, with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulous inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facility.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com to learn more.
