 
News By Tag
* Aerospace
* Computing
* Ruggedized
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chantilly
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928

Germane Systems achieves AS9100C Certification

 
CHANTILLY, Va. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Germane Systems is pleased to announce that is has received its certification for AS9100C compliance.  To achieve its AS9100C compliance, Germane Systems partnered with NQA, the world's leading certification body for aviation and aerospace.  AS9100 is an aerospace standard, that includes ISO 9001 requirements but adds additional quality system requirements established by the aerospace industry.  AS9100 is frequently required in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements.  While primarily developed for the aviation, space, and defense industry, this standard is also seen in other industry sectors when a quality management system with additional requirements over an ISO 9001 system is mandated. Germane has seen increased demand for its solutions from the aerospace community and AS9100C is a significant benchmark for those customers.  "We are pleased that Germane Systems has achieved this quality milestone," said Kerry O'Brien, president and CEO.  "While continuous quality improvement is part of Germane's culture, on behalf of our customers, I personally feel privileged to lead a team so committed to world class quality." To learn more about Germane Systems, visit us at http://www.germane.com

Contact
Gregg Buzard
***@germane.com
End
Source:
Email:***@germane.com
Posted By:***@germane.com Email Verified
Tags:Aerospace, Computing, Ruggedized
Industry:Defense
Location:Chantilly - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Germane Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share