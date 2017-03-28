Germane Systems achieves AS9100C Certification

CHANTILLY, Va.
- April 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- Germane Systems is pleased to announce that is has received its certification for AS9100C compliance. To achieve its AS9100C compliance, Germane Systems partnered with NQA, the world's leading certification body for aviation and aerospace. AS9100 is an aerospace standard, that includes ISO 9001 requirements but adds additional quality system requirements established by the aerospace industry. AS9100 is frequently required in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements. While primarily developed for the aviation, space, and defense industry, this standard is also seen in other industry sectors when a quality management system with additional requirements over an ISO 9001 system is mandated. Germane has seen increased demand for its solutions from the aerospace community and AS9100C is a significant benchmark for those customers. "We are pleased that Germane Systems has achieved this quality milestone," said Kerry O'Brien, president and CEO. "While continuous quality improvement is part of Germane's culture, on behalf of our customers, I personally feel privileged to lead a team so committed to world class quality." To learn more about Germane Systems, visit us at http://www.germane.com