Woodbury University School of Architecture To Host Spring 2017 Graduate Open House on April 6
Prospective Students Invited to Learn About Trio of Graduate Programs
Woodbury University (http://woodbury.edu/)
In this informational session, program leaders will present an overview of Woodbury's Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture, and Master of Science in Architecture programs. Guests will have the chance to ask questions of the School's graduate admissions counselor, tour the campus, and meet faculty, administrators, and current graduate students.
The professional graduate programs embody a fresh approach to architecture, Southern California, and global urban conditions. The faculty is comprised of architects, designers, academics and policy makers practicing in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Tijuana. This award-winning, internationally recognized group works closely with students, imparting the skills needed to push the limits of practice and explore disciplinary possibilities, both theoretical and professional.
Woodbury's NAAB-accredited Master of Architecture is among the first four graduate programs nationwide to be accepted for participation in the National Council of Architectural Registration Board's (NCARB) Integrated Path to Architectural Licensure (IPAL) initiative. Successful MArch students will have the opportunity to have an architectural license upon graduation. With the support of the Career and Outreach Office, Woodbury has established a consortium of firms in Los Angeles and San Diego who hire qualified students as part of this program.
Graduate students at Woodbury's Los Angeles campus can take advantage of the School's strategic locations at the heart of the Southern California creative industries – its campuses in Los Angeles and San Diego and an urban field station in Hollywood, WUHO. Faculty and students have drawn inspiration and experience from these sites to form a critical infrastructure for design investigations.
"Woodbury University is a place of sheer exploration of self and design in the most avant-gardist, indie way. You can sculpt your path and explore your interest with support and minimum restrictions. Woodbury is embedded in the most exciting city for architectural exploration, experimentation, and implementation,"
Schedule
Attendees are requested to meet at 5:45 p.m. in the Alumni Quad.
6:00-6:45 p.m.: Open House begins with an overview of graduate degree programs, curricula, initiatives, and opportunities
6:45-7:15 p.m.: Tour of the campus and the architecture complex
7:15-7:30 p.m.: Overview of admissions and financial aid
7:30-8:00 p.m.: Q&
Location:
Woodbury University
7500 N. Glenoaks Blvd.
Burbank, Calif. 91504
Location:
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
(323) 469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
