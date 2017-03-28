News By Tag
New Jersey LGBT Chamber Seeks To Raise Success Rate For Diverse Businesses
Noting the intersection of political, corporate and diversity concerns, organization Co-President Tamara Fleming said of the event, "The breakfast seeks to introduce local entrepreneurs to the resources of the NJ LBGT Chamber of Commerce, encourage national business certification and connect entrepreneurs with each other to access B2B opportunities and strengthen networks."
Workplace discrimination loses American businesses more than $64 billion a year.** These figures include challenges the LGBT community face in the workplace and as consumers in the US marketplace. Even as LGBT employees face discrimination, entrepreneurship rises as an opportunity for economic success. These often diverse and long-lasting businesses contribute tens of thousands of jobs to the American workforce.
BCB Community Bank is a longtime NJ LGBT Chamber partner and sponsor. Thomas M. Coughlin, CEO and President,says of the benefit to business owners, "We support the NJ LGBT Chamber of Commerce because this organization provides entrepreneurs with the business tools and peer-to-peer outreach opportunities they're looking for." The April 11th event will take place at the Renaissance Meadowlands Hotel, 801 Rutherford Avenue, Rutherford, NJ 07070 and offers access to the following political, business and diversity leaders as expected speakers:
§ NJ Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno
§ NJ Assemblyman Tim Eustace
§ Ryan Blake, Financial Analyst, BCB Community Bank
§ Jonathan Lovitz, Sr. Vice President, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
§ Thomas "TJ" Chernick, Director of Membership + LGBTBE Engagement, NGLCCNY
§ Ellen Lambert, Chief Diversity Officer, PSE&G
§ Michael Wheeler, Workplace Diversity Consultant
Tickets are still available at the NJ LBGT Chamber Business Networking Series Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/
NJ LGBT Chamber of Commerce is New Jersey's premier LGBTQ business organization dedicated to strengthening LGBT businesses in the New Jersey tri-state area by increasing the economic staying power of its members and allies and facilitating successful business collaboration. Find out more about us at http://www.njlgbtchamber.org/
