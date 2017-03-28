Country(s)
TourGuide Solutions Makes a Splash at NTA's TREX Event
Travel Exchange Attendees Drawn to Wireless Tour Guide Equipment
"This was our first time at the TREX show, and visitors to our booth were very interested in learning about the features of our TGS-900 system," said Bridget Pedersen, Event and Marketing Specialist at TourGuide Solutions. "The exceptional range and long battery life of the TGS-900 makes this system a perfect fit for the tourism industry."
TourGuide Solutions, North America's leading provider of tour guide equipment and plant tour headsets, offers purchase or rental TGS-900 systems for a wide range of events. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company specializes in helping customers select the appropriate system for their needs.
The TGS-900 features 25 channels so tour operators can conduct multiple tours simultaneously to an unlimited number of receivers. The system's range of 600 feet allows for communication over a wide area, and battery life of 20 hours for the transmitter and 17 hours for the receivers provides a full day of operation.
"Tour operators like how they can move and be heard with our wireless tour guide equipment," Pedersen said. "It allows the speaker to overcome noise and distance issues with high-quality sound through around-the-ear earphones or stereo headphones."
About TourGuide Solutions
TourGuide Solutions is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. TourGuide Solutions, founded in 1998, provides a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with audio equipment to usher guests through live, interactive plant tours. Its clients include Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Whirlpool, John Deere and P&G. TourGuide Solutions represents a wide array of product lines, including Sennheiser 2020, Williams Sound Digi-Wave, Listen Technologies and its own TGS-900.
TourGuide Solutions offers warranty protection, with post-warranty care standard with every purchase. Next-day service is available to locations within the United States. Call 877-204-0225 or visit http://tourguidesolutions.com for more information about TourGuide Solutions products or to request a quote.
