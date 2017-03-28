EPractize Labs Launched PMP Practice Tests Online at MyExamCloud

PMP aspirants can now prepare with MyExamCloud web or mobile App

PMP Practice Tests

-- EPractize Labs Software, the company that offers certification practice tests for IT professionals since 2005, announced today that PMP Practice Tests Study Plan released at http://www.myexamcloud.com. The Study Plan practice tests are created by PMP certified professionals by considering latest, 2016 / 2017 PMP changes."We are very excited to bring the MyExamCloud platform for next generation practice tests for school students, college students and professionals"said Ganesh P, founder and CEO of development at EPractize Labs Software.EPractize Labs, which recently moved all offline preparation contents at MyExamCloud.com, has successfully prepared more than half million IT professionals for certification by assessing their knowledge, and then customizing learning prescriptions to meet their real exam needs.Since EPractize Labs Software developed its first practice test in 2005, more than a half a million people worldwide have used the company's practice tests to prepare for technology certification. MyExamCloud practice tests, which offer certification candidates detailed subject matter coverage, set milestones for your preparation, track your goals, track your performance reports and an exam-like experience, provide feedback that enables candidates to focus their study and track their progress over time.The Study Plan PMP Certification Practice Tests covers both study notes and mock exams. For smarter and faster preparation it is the best companion after which there will be no need of training, tutor or instructor.All the data, content, questions and examples are wonderfully prepared by the hands of PMP certified professionals and experts who have rich experience in the field of PMP.PMP Free Mock Exam 50 Questions with brief explanationsPMP Certification Study Notes 329 Definitions or FormulasPMP Mock Exam 1 200 Questions with brief explanationsPMP Mock Exam 2 200 Questions with brief explanationsPMP Mock Exam 3 200 Questions with brief explanationsPMP Mock Exam 4 200 Questions with brief explanationsPMP Mock Exam 5 200 Questions with brief explanationsThe MyExamCloud PMP Certification Practice Tests provides you the flexible ways of test preparation and you can score high in real exams.It defines simple and smart paths to improve your preparation success – Plan, Practice, Achieve (PPA learning methodology defined by EPractize Labs).The best thing is that you can use your smart devices for preparation and completion. User's experience tells that smartphones and tabs can also be used for this. You get all of these benefits from MyExamCloud PMP preparation course.The PMP Exam users get lifetime access to MyExamCloud once they purchased. You are free from subscription or renewal charges. It is a good policy to learn and earn through this program and course. For further details you can visit the official page at . The license term includes free upgrades with tests or eBooks.EPractize Labs Software, world leader in Skill Development and Skill Evaluation Products, offers more than 100 tests for School, College, IT Certification and Competitive Exams. The practice tests are prepared by technical experts, cover the exam objectives thoroughly and simulate the look and feel of the real exams.