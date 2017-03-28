News By Tag
Specim honored by Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards Program
SPECIM Spectral Imaging Ltd. announced today that its Specim FX series was recognized by the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program.
Specim was honored with a Silver-level award. The new Specim FX Series hyperspectral cameras, FX10 for Visible Near Infrared Region (VNIR) and FX17 for Near Infrared Region (NIR), give the system integrators the tools to utilize hyperspectral imaging for the first time both with the performance and at the cost that meet the industrial requirements. For industrial on-line quality control, inspection and process monitoring they provide more detailed chemical, physical and biological information, thus resulting in more reliable inspection and sorting, and savings in waste, money and time.
Georg Meissner, the Managing Director of Specim said "To be awarded and recognised for innovation by the machine vision professionals is a great honour and a confirmation of Specim's strategy to focus with the new FX series to industrial segments and serve the needs of machine vision integrators. We believe that hyperspectral imaging products are going to take a firm place in machine vision for process quality measurement."
The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:
Originality
Innovation
Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users
Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed
Leveraging a novel technology
The 2017 Visions Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the June Issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision-
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Kannelsuo
Sales & Marketing Director
tel. +358 (0)400 181 300
email:mikko.kannelsuo@
or visit: http://www.specim.fi/
SPECIM Spectral Imaging Ltd. is the world leading manufacturer of hyperspectral imaging instruments and systems. In addition to AISA airborne remote sensing systems, SPECIM provides ImSpector Imaging Spectrographs, Spectral Cameras and Hyperspectral Imaging Solutions to an increasing range of demanding industrial and science applications like colour measurement, recycling, geological core logging, process analytical technology (PAT), life sciences, chemical imaging, and forensics. For further information about SPECIM, please visit www.specim.fi.
About Vision Systems Design
Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-
About The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program
The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2017 held in Chicago, IL, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators, and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.
Contact
Mikko Kannelsuo
***@specim.fi
