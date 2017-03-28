News By Tag
CERATIZIT offers rods with helical coolant holes in grade CTS12D from stock
Rods with helical coolant holes in a 6% submicron grade are now offered from stock by the competence brand Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT.
In order to meet the increasing demand for diamond-coated drilling tools with through-coolant, we now offer our rods with helical coolant holes (http://www.ceratizit.com/
CTS12D is ideal for diamond coating, and is explicitly recommended by all leading companies providing such coatings. Without coating, CTS12D is also used for machining aluminium materials where the 6% grade, thanks to its high wear resistance, results in longer tool life as compared with conventional 10% grades.
Rods with helical coolant holes in CTS12D:
- 15° helix angle
- 30° helix angle
- 40° helix angle
INDUSTRIE Lyon 2017:
Join our team in Hall 5, Stand L115 from 4 to 7 April at the INDUSTRIE Lyon 2017 and discover more about our extended stock range of rods with helical coolant holes.
