CERATIZIT offers rods with helical coolant holes in grade CTS12D from stock

Rods with helical coolant holes in a 6% submicron grade are now offered from stock by the competence brand Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT.

Rods with helical coolant holes in grade CTS12D

Media Contact

CERATIZIT S.A.

info@ceratizit.com CERATIZIT S.A.

End

--In order to meet the increasing demand for diamond-coated drilling tools with through-coolant, we now offer our rods with helical coolant holes (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/rods-preforms/list/detail/?product=49&cHash=cca228c64e217733f0deadc1a3bb31bd)in the submicron carbide grade CTS12D as well. The product can be supplied from stock.CTS12D is ideal for diamond coating, and is explicitly recommended by all leading companies providing such coatings. Without coating, CTS12D is also used for machining aluminium materials where the 6% grade, thanks to its high wear resistance, results in longer tool life as compared with conventional 10% grades.- 15° helix angle- 30° helix angle- 40° helix angleJoin our team in Hall 5, Stand L115 from 4 to 7 April at the INDUSTRIE Lyon 2017 and discover more about our extended stock range of rods with helical coolant holes.