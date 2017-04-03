ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Data: Enemies, Allies and Trends" Webinar with Robert Moberg

News By Tag
San Diego, CA—April 3, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Critical patient data is captured by EHRs every day. But how is that data being used? Data collection is critically important because it proves why chiropractic care creates a healthier path for patients. Chiropractors often think data has nothing to with them. But it has everything to do with them, their patients, policy makers, and the future state of the chiropractic profession and its impact on healthcare. Even if chiropractors aren't interested in data…it doesn't mean data isn't interested in them! It's time for chiropractors to make data their greatest ally and understand the trends that data reveals.
"Today's patients are extremely tech-savvy, and they expect their doctors to incorporate technological innovations into their practices," said Robert. "There is a considerable amount of data being collected by fully integrated EHR software systems," said Robert. "Properly utilized, that data can have a global impact on the chiropractic profession—improving practice efficiencies, increasing patient compliance, and broadening the spectrum of potential patients who understand why chiropractic care is crucial to their health and wellness."
Join this webinar to:
* Find out what types of data are being collected and how it is used to improve patient outcomes
* Learn why chiropractors should care about data being collected during patient visits
* Understand how chiropractors can predict the health of their business through trends in KPI data
* Discover how the data chiropractors collect in their office contributes to the ability to prove the power of chiropractic care
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "ICD-10: It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make." The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Dr. David Fletcher, and many more. This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars. These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
