News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CERN LHC Out Done By Parallel Universe Detection In The USA
Scientists at CERN have gone from expecting to find parallel universes, to only finding those in higher dimensions. They haven't done either yet, but the experimental series conducted by R&D engineer, Marshall Barnes, shows how they missed the mark.
Those were the words of Mir Faizal, one of three physicists who had hoped to create mini black holes with the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, last year, revealing brief connections to parallel universes. Faizal has now been proved wrong on both counts. The Large Hadron Collider has't produced any mini black holes, no parallel universes from higher dimensions were detected. However, parallel universes he claimed were merely philosophical, have been proved to be real in a series of physical experiments in the United States by internationally noted R&D engineer, Marshall Barnes, with a conceptual link to a former CERN astrophysicist who made a big splash questioning some of the experiments there.
The story begins, July 2007, when Harry Nelson and Masao Ninomiya wrote Search for Effect from the Future in Hadron Collider. They speculated CERN's Large Hadron Collider wouldn't work because something in the future, would cause events in the past, to prevent it.
Two months later, Nov. 20, French physicist Aurellan Barrau of Laboratoire de Physique Subatomique et de Cosmologie, wrote in his article, Physics in the Multiverse, of parallel universes that could be detected at the LHC. Quoting physicist Karl Popper, he said, "can a theory be falsifiable if we cannot observe its predictions?"
Two years later, Sergio Bertolucci, who is Director for Research and Scientific Computing at CERN, was quoted by the UK newspaper, The Register, as telling reporters at a briefing - "Out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it,". It was in regards to upcoming experiments to see if mini black holes could be opened.
In May of 2011, The Daily Galaxy reported in, CERN's LHC: "Parallel Universes Could be Hidden Within the Four Dimensions", "The idea of multiple universes is more than a fantastic invention -- it appears naturally within several scientific theories, and deserves to be taken seriously,".
Oxford physicist David Deutsch, also in the same article, which said, "time travel shifts happen between different branches of reality. The mathematical breakthrough bolsters his claim that quantum theory does not forbid time travel." Deutsch says, 'It does sidestep it. You go into another universe'". The article notes, "Deutsch says that scientific research is continually making the theory more believable."
2015, things really began to pick-up at CERN but in a different direction. The DailyMail.com article of October 20, 2015, Large Hadron Collider data may unearth a parallel universe by Sarah Griffiths and Ellie Zolfagharifard, quoted Mir Faizal as saying 'Normally, when people think of the multiverse, they think of the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics, where every possibility is actualised ... This is not what we mean by parallel universes. What we mean is real universes in extra dimensions'
However, in 1997, before he worked at CERN for a time, and warned about the need for safeguards in experiments to find mini black holes, German astrophysicist, Rainer Plaga, wrote his paper, On a possibility to find experimental evidence for the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics', in Foundations of Physics. It was noticed by Marshall Barnes, not long after beginning his career in advanced concept research.
Marshall recently formulated a theory, unifying retrocausality, and parallel universes from quantum mechanics, under the umbrella of the Participatory Universe model by the late John Archibald Wheeler of Princeton, along with his 'it from bit' theory. Marshall showed that his new concept was self-consistent and made predictions matching those already known in quantum theory, but with completeness overall.
"I wasn't surprised by the failure of Nelson and Ninomiya's theory, because I knew that backward in time actions won't work that way. It's the same problem with the idea of retrocausality, which I viewed as needing a resolution that did not include any possibility of paradoxes. Likewise, I wasn't surprised that Faizel failed. I mean, give me a break..."
Marshall's work impacts all of these scenarios at CERN, ruling out the Nelson and Ninomiya possibility of action from the future, proving parallel universes of quantum mechanics are real, and how splitting (known as decoherence)
An experiment was needed to prove it, so inspired by Plaga's 1997 paper, he conducted the Rachel and Emily RetroWorldality tests - his own version of the classic 'which way path' tests but with laser pulses instead of single photons. This would move the tests to the macroscopic level and easier to execute without lab equipment. By using a 2 way mirror as a beam splitter, an electric fan as a high speed shutter system, and a laser pointer to produce needed pusles, Marshall was able to do experiments and film them. The results were stunning. Laser hits appear where only reflected ones were expected, but when there was no laser on, indicating the retrocausal shft in direction as seen in other tests with single photons. However, a hit from nowhere, indicates they arrived in a new universe copy from the original.
You can see them and read more at https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse