100th Previously Homeless Veteran Housed at Veterans Village #2
This achievement confirms the hard work our local partners have been doing to assist our most vulnerable Veterans. The Veterans Village process has been designed to become the leading best practice model to provide services to homeless Veterans. Achieving functional zero and maintaining functional zero are two very different tasks. It requires community partnerships and collaboration at all levels.
Community Call To Action:
If you know a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless please contact the Veterans Village Crisis Intervention Hotline at 702-624-5792 24/7/365.
Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village Las Vegas Quote:
Our veterans put their lives on the line for our country, and we can't stand by while some face life on the street. When we opened the second campus in December of 2016 I made a promise that we would reach 50% US Veteran resident occupied by June 1, 2017--We are ahead of our target goal with the 100th Veteran resident being placed on March 31, 2017.
About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self-sufficiency. http://veteransvillagelasvegas.org/
