 
News By Tag
* Veteran
* Homelessness
* Las Vegas Nv
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21
March 2017
3130292827


100th Previously Homeless Veteran Housed at Veterans Village #2

 
 
Veteran Residents, Veterans Village #2 Las Vegas, NV
Veteran Residents, Veterans Village #2 Las Vegas, NV
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Veteran
Homelessness
Las Vegas Nv

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Veterans Village Las Vegas is making strides in its mission to house homeless and displaced United States Veterans and end Veteran homelessness.  As of March 31st, 2017, the 100th previously homeless veteran has been housed at the second Veterans Village Campus in Downtown Las Vegas located at 50 N. 21st Street, Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada 89101.

This achievement confirms the hard work our local partners have been doing to assist our most vulnerable Veterans. The Veterans Village process has been designed to become the leading best practice model to provide services to homeless Veterans.  Achieving functional zero and maintaining functional zero are two very different tasks.  It requires community partnerships and collaboration at all levels.

Community Call To Action:

If you know a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless please contact the Veterans Village Crisis Intervention Hotline at 702-624-5792 24/7/365.

Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village Las Vegas Quote:

Our veterans put their lives on the line for our country, and we can't stand by while some face life on the street.  When we opened the second campus in December of 2016 I made a promise that we would reach 50% US Veteran resident occupied by June 1, 2017--We are ahead of our target goal with the 100th Veteran resident being placed on March 31, 2017.

About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self-sufficiency.  http://veteransvillagelasvegas.org/

.

Media Contact
Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD
702-624-5792
arnoldstalk@gmail.com
End
Source:Veterans Village/SHARE
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Media Vegas, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share