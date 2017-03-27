BOT it's how GOP will retain control

 
HOUSTON - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- To be a good conspiracy theorist you have to have an overactive imagination. Given that, it's little wonder why the privacy regulations for internet service providers created by the Federal Communications Commission, were overturned this past week.

S.J. Res. 34 * will allow broadband providers to sell customers' privacy information which can include web-browsing history, app usage, and other personal data to third parties and advertisers. For those who bank and shop on line, bank account numbers, credit card information, and social security numbers, could all be at risk.

Proposed by Republican senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, and co-sponsored by 24 other Republicans, the resolution states that the FCC's privacy rules will "have no force or effect." House Republicans voted 215 to Democrats 205 in favor of the repeal, which was then passed by the Senate in a 50-48 party-line vote.

Unfortunately there's a 'poison pill' that bars the FCC from implementing their own privacy regulations for internet providers... the seldom-used Congressional Review Act (http://www.businessinsider.com/gop-congressional-review-a...) to repeal federal agency regulations.

What were they thinking?!!

The GOP Congress have provided a litany of reasons which they've justified as keeping the industry on an even playing field, but what probably really amounted to special interest lobbying. In light of the recent turn of events...Russia using cyber  espionage to infiltrate and influence voters, it does appear that the GOP is poised to leverage the Internet inroads paved for them by the Russians. The Internet Bots (also known as web robots) have an already established infrastructure, and granting Internet Service Providers  (ISPs) the opportunity to sell consumer data, is akin to offering the GOP free gift-wrapping on Black Friday.

Whether the Trump campaign willing collaborated with the Russians in targeting Democrats and undecided voters remains to be seen, but rest assured they've just been given the complimentary giftwrap for the 2018 midterm and 2020 elections by the GOP Congress to retain total control of the government. The presidential signature will guarantee it. Think of it as including a gift card.

The conspiracy theorist in me thinks this wasn't about maintaining an 'even playing field.'


* S.J.Res.34 - A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to "Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services".

#SJRes34  #InternetBot  #WebRobot

__________________________________________________________________

J.K Werner has both an MBA and a Masters of Science in Occupational Technology. In addition to a career in high technology, she's also been a writer and editor for a hyperlocal online news service.
