Closets For Life Earns Angie's List Super Service Award Fourth Year in a Row

 
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Closets For Life has earned an Angie's List Super Service Award reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of Angie's List in 2016.  This is the fourth year in a row Closets For Life has received the award.

"Only about 5 percent of the companies in the local Minneapolis/St. Paul market have performed consistently well enough to earn our Super Service Award," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "It's a really high standard."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements.  Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List and companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

Closets For Life currently has 51 'A' ratings and 1 'B' rating on Angie's List.  "As a company, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional service and quality work to our clients. To be recognized for the fourth year in a row is an honor and reinforces that we are doing right by our customers.", said Closets For Life owner, Rick Lyrek.

Closets For Life, a family owned custom organization company, was founded by Apple Valley resident, Rick Lyrek, in 2005.  Closets For Life works with residential clients as well as designers, builders and architects to create innovative storage solutions for all organizational needs including closets, garages, kitchens, home offices, wine cellars and more.  To learn more, visit http://www.closetsforlife.com.

Contact
Rick Lyrek, Owner of Closets For Life
***@closetsforlife.com
End
Source:
Email:***@closetsforlife.com Email Verified
Tags:Angie S List, Closets For Life, Closet System
Industry:Home
Location:Apple Valley - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Awards
