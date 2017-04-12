News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber Celebrates Small Business Week beginning May 2
The regional chamber has partnered with a variety of organizations to make National Small Business Week a local resource in the Long Beach Island Region. All are invited to participate in a business breakfast, pop up meeting, open houses and classes.
During the May 2 session, bi lingual services will be provided for Hispanic business owners to familiarize themselves with some of these offerings. Santander Bank and Atlantic City Electric will be providing translators and Spanish speaking representatives.
"The Southern Ocean County Chamber has been serving local small businesses since its establishment in 1914," saidLori Pepenella of the Southern Ocean County Chamber. "Our members have always been the heart of the economy providing services and creating jobs, and now more than ever resources need to be available to generate business growth, professional development and peer to peer networking. For 54 years, National Small Business week has recognized the contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. Not only will the Southern Ocean Chamber celebrate the week, but we will go into mid-May by offering multiple opportunities to celebrate."
Additional events include:
May 4 & 5 -Food Safety Manager Certification course and exam The Southern Ocean Chamber is partnering with the LBI Health Department to co-sponsor this event on the second floor of Chamber building. Pre-Registration is required, a discounted fee for chamber members is $60 and includes course books. The event is also open to public with rate of $95 for nonmembers or $30 for exam only. Contact chamber office to reserve your space.
May 10- Innovate & Caffeinate Small Business Breakfast at Holiday Inn beginning 8:15am includes breakfast, networking and program from SBA and SCORE focusing on a Small Business Week Wrap up with a 2017 overivew of SBA Programs and Free Business Counseling available to business owners - $20 with RSVP to chamber office
May 10- Small Business Pop UP in partnership with Ocean County Board of Realtors held at 330pm at vacant commercial location for touring. 912 W Bay Ave Unit 6 in Barnegat's Acme Plaza. Refreshments will be served $10 suggested donation to benefit the Maximillian Foundation and Hope Sheds Light. Brief Keynote from Ocean County SCORE/SBA RSVP to Southern Ocean Chamber.
May 17 - Wind down the Small Business events, and gear up for summer with the chamber's Annual Get Acquainted Summer Kick Off party at Panzone's Restaurant in Beach Haven from 5-8pm Food, light conversation, networking, live music and a cash bar will be the perfect way to reconnect with those you met throughout the weeks leading up to the party. RSVP $25
Events are open to all business people, to contact Southern Ocean Chamber to reserve for any of the events that require an RSVP, please call 609 494 7211, stop in at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ. Go online to www.visitLBIregion.com , follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @lbiregion
