Restoring Beauty To Albuquerque, One Tile at a Time

 
 
Matt and Brandie Bartlett
Matt and Brandie Bartlett
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a new doctor in town and this one makes house calls!   Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp. is proud to announce the grand opening of our Albuquerque franchise.  This will be the third location for owners, Matt and Brandie Bartlett, who became a part of The Grout Doctor® family with the purchase of their Colorado Springs franchise in 2009.  They opened their second franchise in Oklahoma City in January of this year and this week they are bringing grout and tile restoration to Albuquerque!

"It makes perfect sense", says CEO JC Sneyd, "The Bartlett's Colorado Springs outlet consistently appeared in our Top 10 Producing Franchise list each month.  They officially became multi-unit owners with Oklahoma City where they found great success in a very a short period of time and I have every belief they will do the same in Albuquerque".  Fifteen percent of all Grout Doctor Franchise owners are multi-unit Franchise owners.  Existing Grout Doctor Franchise owners receive a generous 50% discount on additional Grout Doctor Franchise territories.

Call the Bartletts today at 505-217-3553, as they are the experts in tile and grout repair, maintenance and restoration.  Before removing and replacing your installed tiled areas, call us for a free estimate!  We can make damaged, stained or outdated tile and grout look brand new!  Grout Doctor services include cleaning, sealing, recoloring existing grout, re-grouting, re-caulking, grout and tile repair, natural stone maintenance and the application of Grout Doctor Enterprise Coating, our high performance, long lasting coating that seals and protects most surfaces.

Our customers include homeowners, business owners, Realtors, property managers and commercial environments.

We Cure Sick Grout!™

About The Grout Doctor:
Founded in 1992, The Grout Doctor® is an uncomplicated home-based mobile franchise business specializing  in renewing existing tile, grout and natural stone to its original beauty for residential customers.As a leading grout and tile care provider, this well-established franchise offers an unmatched support system designed to save its franchisees time and money and provides a strong, low cost franchise opportunity in 2017.  For more information about becoming a member of our network call 877-476-8800 or visit us at www.groutdoctor.com.

