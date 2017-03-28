News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shade Sails a Low Cost Cool Add-on for Indian Continents
SprechIndia shade sails provide ultimate protection from Sun ultraviolets rays, sunburn, droppings, and rainwater all round the season.
Shade sails from SprechIndia are available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, dimensions and colors to best suit your outdoor shade requirement. Whether you are planning to cover your living area, front or backyard, a swimming pool, we can build a perfect shade structure for you. Whether you are looking for a cost-effective basic design or dreaming of an elegant custom-fitted look, SprechIndia has both standard shade sails and custom made sail shades for your end needs.
Sun shade sails are ideally used for covering front or back yard, children playgrounds, schools and childcare facilities, parking lots, gardens, patios, and much more...
Some of the most common types of shade sails shapes are Triangular, Square, Rectangle etc which can be used with distinct colors and sizes to create comfortable outdoor spaces keeping away Sunlight. A combination two or more shade sails boost the appearance of permanent structures.
Residential Shade Sail >> http://www.sprechindia.com/
Salient Features:
- 100% Waterproof Fabric
- Fire & Tear Retardant
- Block UV rays
- Prevent Sunburn
- Lower Outdoor Temperature
- Cheaper than building a structure
- Different sizes, shape, and colors
- Makes your outdoor spaces look more elegant
Shade sail installation does not require much time, they can be attached to homes, trees, or free-standing through steel poles or wooden posts. They can be connected to a house or between buildings with the right shade sails hardware. In an open area, they will need to be supported by wood posts or steel columns embedded in concrete footings, and they can be left up year-round or easily removed for seasonal use.
NOTE* it is not recommended to use shade sail in areas of the Country that receive snow falls regularly. Snow load bearing could possibly cause damage the fabrics if left up year round.
Sun Sail Shade >> http://www.sprechindia.com/
Contact
SprechIndia
+919328728921
***@sprechindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse