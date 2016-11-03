 
News By Tag
* Animal World Usa
* Alabama Animal Week
* Alabama animals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birmingham
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Governor Robert Bentley Officially Proclaims 8th Alabama Week for the Animals April 1-9, 2017!

Throughout the week Alabama animal shelters and humane organizations across the state will be hosting scores of exciting animal-related events in various locations. Alabama citizens will be helping precious animals and bringing joy to communities.
 
 
al week
al week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal World USA is pleased to announce that Governor Robert Bentley has proclaimed 8th Annual Alabama Week for the Animals April 1-9, 2017! During the exciting week animal shelters, rescue groups, and humane organizations across the state will be hosting fun-filled, animal-related events.

Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens will be joining in as well, celebrating and helping animals. Events will include adoption days, spay/neuter low cost events, shelter adoption/drive days, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, ways to help horses and farm animals, therapy dogs visiting hospitals & living-assisted homes and a salute to our military K-9s and working dogs.

Also to be included are pet food drive/opportunities, low cost clinics,and Spring themed events for families to come and enjoy the amazing animals! Please note we will be adding events and activities even through the week. For more info, to become involved and see calendar, visit the official website http://www.alabamaanimals.org/

Media Contact
Animal World USA
9014540807
***@comcast.net
End
Source:Animal World USA.
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Animal World Usa, Alabama Animal Week, Alabama animals
Industry:Pets
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Animal World USA International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share