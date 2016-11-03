News By Tag
Governor Robert Bentley Officially Proclaims 8th Alabama Week for the Animals April 1-9, 2017!
Throughout the week Alabama animal shelters and humane organizations across the state will be hosting scores of exciting animal-related events in various locations. Alabama citizens will be helping precious animals and bringing joy to communities.
Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens will be joining in as well, celebrating and helping animals. Events will include adoption days, spay/neuter low cost events, shelter adoption/drive days, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, ways to help horses and farm animals, therapy dogs visiting hospitals & living-assisted homes and a salute to our military K-9s and working dogs.
Also to be included are pet food drive/opportunities, low cost clinics,and Spring themed events for families to come and enjoy the amazing animals! Please note we will be adding events and activities even through the week. For more info, to become involved and see calendar, visit the official website http://www.alabamaanimals.org/
