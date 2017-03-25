Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony Held for NLAWS Produce@Home

 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- NLAWS Produce has launched a new division, NLAWS Produce@Home, that allows customers to place grocery and produce orders online to be delivered to their doorstep.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new 3,215-square-foot operation located at 701 US-80 West #51, Savannah, GA 31408. Guests were invited to tour the facility and enjoy a light lunch.

On their new online site, NLAWS Produce@Home customers may choose fruit, veggie or combo boxes or build their own. Juicing and soup boxes are available as well along with a selection of local favorites, such as Savannah Bee Company honey, Chocolat by Adam Turoni and a selection of meat from Smith Brother's Butcher Shop.

All products can be packaged in specialty baskets for gifts. Each delivery is made in a climate-controlled truck one to two days after ordering.

"Currently, we have 1500 of products available for consumers," said NLAWS Produce@Home manager Joseph M Rosen. "We invited our vendors to participate in the grand opening event and we had catering prepared by Bar Food."

During the ribbon cutting, Jack Spruill, Market Director of Georgia Department of Agriculture, Bob Stafford, Director of Vidalia Onion Business Council, and Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, made remarks along with the owners.

NLAWS Produce@Home also packed produce boxes for the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire. Guests were encouraged to bring additional wish-list items to include with this donation.

For more information, visit https://www.nlawsathome.com/.

NLAWS PRODUCE@HOME
NLAWS Produce@Home, a new division of NLAWS PRODUCE, is an online grocery and produce ordering and delivery system for retail consumers with packages created for home pantries and office breakrooms. Options include fruit, veggie, combo or build-your-own boxes as well as juicing and soup bundles. All products can be packaged in specialty baskets for gifts. Each delivery is made in a climate-controlled truck one to two days after ordering. For more information, visit https://www.nlawsathome.com/.

DIRECTIONS TO NLAWS PRODUCE
The NLAWS Produce 45,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse is located at 701 US-80 West #51, Savannah, GA 31408. Leaving downtown Savannah, travel west on West Bay Street and continue onto US-80 West / Main St; NLAWS Produce will be on your right.

CONTACT
Sabrina Simon
Marketing & Sales Manager
NLaws@Home
(912) 629-5111 Work
(770) 853-2888 Cell
https://www.nlawsathome.com/
ssimon@nlawsproduce.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Junior Partner
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
Cecilia Russo Marketing
(912) 856-9075
http://www.carriagetradepr.com/
cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com
