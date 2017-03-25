Secure View Systems Receives 2017 Best of Marlton Award

Contact

-- Secure View Systems, LLC has been selected for the 2017 Best of Marlton Award in the Security Devices category by the Marlton Award Program.Secure View Systems serving NJ, NY, PA, DE and MD, has been in business since 2007, specializing in both residential and commercial security alarm systems, video surveillance systems, access control systems and home automation. Secure View is an ADT, Sonos, Ring.com, Homeseer and a Secure Life medical alert authorized dealer.Each year, the Marlton Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Marlton area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Marlton Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Marlton Award Program and data provided by third parties.About Marlton Award ProgramThe Marlton Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Marlton area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Marlton Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.SOURCE: Marlton Award Program