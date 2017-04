"Single and Not Settling" by Tonia DeCosimo, Set For Wide Release

"Surviving the dating world in the 21st century has become the biggest challenge. No woman wants to settle nor should she." - Tonia DeCosimo,

Tonia De Cosimo

Scribes Unlimited, LLC

***@scribesunlimited.com



-- Tonia DeCosimo 's new book, a combination memoir and dating advisory manual, is witty, breezy, and informative. The book, now available in print and electronic format on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and other book buying sites, is a narrative from the author about how she managed to survive the dangerous shoals of dating and find her own safe harbor in her forties.For Tonia DeCosimo, columnist for online dating giant Zoosk. Single and Not Settling: A Journey of Surviving the Dating World , was somewhere in the middle. She spent a great deal of time searching for love, and in the interim dated some colorful, unique, and completely unforgettable characters. Her tips are spot on for anyone – woman or man – who wants to find the right person with whom to spend their lives.An interview with Tonia, as well as book reviews, has appeared in Thrive Global, Your Tango, and the Huffington Post. She is also a columnist for one of the largest online dating sites in the country, Zoosk.com, where she gives pertinent, useful advice to single people over 40.Tonia will attend various radio interviews and book signings over the next several weeks.To schedule an interview with Tonia, please contact her at tdc810@hotmail.comUpcoming Events:Frankie Boyler Lifestyle Show11:00 AM to 11:17 AM ESTThe Neale Steele ShowWXGM Radio (VA)8:35 AM to 9:00 AM ESTHost Anne HolidayWESB AM Radio (PA)10:00 AM to 10:15 AM ESTHost Mike SchikmanWSVA Radio (DC)3:15 PM to 3:30 PM ESTDr. David McMillianKEEL AM 710 Radio (LA)8:00 AM to 9:00 AM ESTHost Bob SchmidtWLFM Radio (WI)9:35 AM to 10:00 AM ESTMary Jane Popp ShowKAHI Radio (CA)4:30 PM to 5:00 PM ESTChuck Kramer-The Morning ShowWEAG Radio (FL)9:20 AM to 9:28 AM ESTSteve Hexom ShowKBUR Radio(IA)9:35 AM to 10:00 AM ESTJohn Chalfant- The Morning NewsWLTP News talk (OH)10:15 AM to 10:30 AM ESTDiane Jones ShowKLPW Radio (MO)9:15 AM to 9:30 AM ESTHost Bob SchmidtWLFM Radio (WI)9:35 AM to 10:00 AM ESTMary Jane Popp ShowKAHI Radio (CA)4:30 PM to 5:00 PM ESTBook Revue313 New York Avenue, Huntington NY 117437:00 PM ESTTurn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine110 N. Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 115107:00 PM EST