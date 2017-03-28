 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


"Single and Not Settling" by Tonia DeCosimo, Set For Wide Release

"Surviving the dating world in the 21st century has become the biggest challenge. No woman wants to settle nor should she." - Tonia DeCosimo,
 
Tonia De Cosimo
Tonia De Cosimo
NEW YORK - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Tonia DeCosimo's new book, a combination memoir and dating advisory manual, is witty, breezy, and informative.  The book, now available in print and electronic format on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and other book buying sites, is a narrative from the author about how she managed to survive the dangerous shoals of dating and find her own safe harbor in her forties.

For Tonia DeCosimo, columnist for online dating giant Zoosk.  Single and Not Settling: A Journey of Surviving the Dating World, was somewhere in the middle. She spent a great deal of time searching for love, and in the interim dated some colorful, unique, and completely unforgettable characters.  Her tips are spot on for anyone – woman or man – who wants to find the right person with whom to spend their lives.

An interview with Tonia, as well as book reviews, has appeared in Thrive Global, Your Tango, and the Huffington Post. She is also a columnist for one of the largest online dating sites in the country, Zoosk.com, where she gives pertinent, useful advice to single people over 40.

Tonia will attend various radio interviews and book signings over the next several weeks.

To schedule an interview with Tonia, please contact her at tdc810@hotmail.com

Upcoming Events:

RADIO INTERVIEWS
Monday, April 17th
Frankie Boyler Lifestyle Show
11:00 AM to 11:17 AM EST

The Neale Steele Show
WXGM Radio (VA)
8:35 AM to 9:00 AM EST

Host Anne Holiday
WESB AM Radio (PA)
10:00 AM to 10:15 AM EST

Host Mike Schikman
WSVA Radio (DC)
3:15 PM to 3:30 PM EST

Tuesday April 18
Dr. David McMillian
KEEL AM 710 Radio (LA)
8:00 AM to 9:00 AM EST

Host Bob Schmidt
WLFM Radio (WI)
9:35 AM to 10:00 AM EST

Mary Jane Popp Show
KAHI Radio (CA)
4:30 PM to 5:00 PM EST

Wednesday April 19
Chuck Kramer-The Morning Show
WEAG Radio (FL)
9:20 AM to 9:28 AM EST

Steve Hexom Show
KBUR Radio(IA)
9:35 AM to 10:00 AM EST

John Chalfant- The Morning News
WLTP News talk (OH)
10:15 AM to 10:30 AM EST
Thursday April 20

Diane Jones Show
KLPW Radio (MO)
9:15 AM to 9:30 AM EST

Host Bob Schmidt
WLFM Radio (WI)
9:35 AM to 10:00 AM EST

Mary Jane Popp Show
KAHI Radio (CA)
4:30 PM to 5:00 PM EST

BOOK SIGNINGS
Thursday April 27
Book Revue
313 New York Avenue, Huntington NY 11743
7:00 PM EST
http://bookrevue.com/ToniaDeCosimo.htm

Tuesday May 16
Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine
110 N. Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11510
7:00 PM EST

End
Source:Tonia De Cosimo
Email:***@scribesunlimited.com Email Verified
Tags:Single, Dating And Relationships, Love, Marriage, Women
Industry:Books, Entertainment, Event, Literature, Media
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scribes Unlimited, LLC News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share