News By Tag
* Panda
* Security
* GDPR
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Panda Security's Adaptive Defense Eases the Transition to the GDPR
Panda's objective is to address the need to adapt data security practices and thereby give its clients a competitive advantage. Disregarding the requirements of the GDPR could lead to fines of up to 20,000,000 euros.
Panda Security's "Preparation Guide to the New European General Data Protection Regulation" introduces the new legislation to businesses before its application in 2018.
With the focus on protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of natural persons and their right to the protection of personal data, the regulation establishes obligations for organizations processing citizens data.
How will the GDPR affect businesses?
One of the main points of the white paper is that taking action only when an infringement has already occurred is insufficient as a strategy, since such a failure can cause irreversible damage to interested parties and can be very difficult to compensate.
Here are some sanctions and other potential problems stemming from non-compliance with the GDPR:
. Direct or indirect economic repercussions.
. PR damages.
. The loss of current or potential clients due to non-compliance.
. The risk of data-processing limits or bans imposed by supervisory authority.
. The possible suspension of your service for your clients.
. Claims from natural persons involved in infringement.
. Costly fines that could reach up to 20,000€ or 4% of global revenue.
Panda Security, a partner in compliance with the new law
For organizations dealing with data, prevention is the core element of the regulation. Working with vision and anticipation of the GDPR can provide a competitive advantage.
Businesses that have put their trust in Adaptive Defense are already well on their way to complying with the GDPR. It offers:
. Prevention: Adaptive Defense features an internal audit system to verify the security status of the IT infrastructure at any given time, checking for malicious processes.
. Protection of personal data processed on a business's systems, stopping, for example, any untrusted process from running.
. Risk reduction, key activity indicators, and endpoint status, which helps keep administrators aware of vulnerable devices and anomalous internal & external network activity.
. Control mechanisms and data management for the DPO, who will be notified in real time not only of security incidents, but also whether or not these incidents involve data files.
. Forensic tools to notify authorities of security incidents within the first 72 hours of breach awareness.
Preparation Guide to GDPR - http://partnernews.pandasecurity.com/
About Panda Security
Founded in 1990, Panda Security is the world's leading provider of cloud-based security solutions. With head offices in Spain, the company has direct presence in over 80 countries, products translated into more than 23 languages and millions of customers around the world. The company's mission is to simplify complexity, creating new and improved solutions to protect users' digital lives.
For more information, visit http://www.pandasecurity.com/
Neil Martin
neil.martin@
Tel. 0844 335 3791
Direct Tel: 01344 398983
Media Contact
Panda Security
08003689158
***@uk.pandasecurity.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse