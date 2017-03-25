JalKranti - A water movement in Sohna Block, district Gurugram. this was followed by Partnership was announced between NIF and Cambridge University Press and 'Navjyoti Youth Leadership Program'

-- Major source of Water in Sohna Block, Haryana is groundwater. Due to its overexploitation, 55 blocks have been characterised under over exploited and 11 blocks and 5 blocks under critical and semi-critical, respectively. (Source: Central Ground Water Board of India)A few private weather forecasting agencies have predicted that Monsoon will be below normal this year and the western India is likely to experience a deficient rainfall. In such a situation, it becomes imperative to save each and every drop of water.with the help of its dedicated team and generous supporters is committed to preserve this important resource of life with various interventions like construction of checkdams, rooftop harvesting, sensitizing the community, especially women and youth in 70 villages of Sohna Block, Gurugram and has launched a movement in this context.Light was thrown on 'project by Ms Chandni Bedi, Director, Rural Management and Training Institute, Navjyoti India Foundation followed by a documentary screening, titledon the theme of water conservation to enlighten the audience on the efforts of the community. Especially the women who visit door to door to turn off the taps, wherever they find water wastage.A panel discussion on 'was done withLt. Governor – Puducherry,from Australian Trade Commission,, Director, Centre for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE),, State Project Head, UNDP and, Professor and Lead Area Chair OB HR IILM Gurgaon.March 31, 2017 also witnessed the launch of Navjyoti's corporate souvenir at J W Marriott Hotel, Aerocity (near IGI Airport). Navjytoi launched its 'Corporate Souvenir 2017' on the theme 'JalKranti,' a Water Movement in Sohna Block, District Gurugram. It showcased the efforts of all the stakeholders in association with Navjyoti to conserve water in their respective areas, for a better and sustainable future.Partnership was announced betweenwas launched to bridge the gap between children of rural and urban areas and create leaders for tomorrow. Later, awards were distributed to the community members for their work on saving water by Dr. Bedi to motivate them to continue their good practices.Chief Guest was. Guest of honour was, Founder, KIIT college of Education, Kamrah Institute of Information Technology and KIIT College of Engineering,, CEO, Ryan International Group of Institutions and, Chairman, NRI Educational Society (G D Goenka Public School, Kanpur).The event was summed up by a melodious song sung by the students of Navjyoti BalGurukulwho inspired one & all to save water. Vote of thanks was delivered by Ms Ujala Bedi Chaudhary, Director, Coalition and Collaboration, Navjyoti India Foundation.The launch was presented with the support ofNavjyoti India Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded by 16 serving officers of Delhi Police with a mission to work with the vulnerable sections of the society. The organization was conceived under the leadership if Dr. Kiran Bedi (First Woman IPS) with the main objective of crime prevention through welfare policing, education of street children, vocational skills for women drug peddlers and detox programs. Operational in parts of Delhi and Haryana since 1988, Navjyoti has made an impact to more than 5 lakh people lives by enabling them towards the goal of self-reliance through its interventions in areas of Child Education, Skills Upgradation of Youth and CommunityDevelopment